Ballad Health will suspend all non-emergent/elective procedures beginning on Monday in anticipation of a surge in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the coming weeks.

Unlike when elective procedures were first suspended earlier this year, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said no employees would be furloughed and would instead be redeployed to assist in other areas.

According to predictive modeling from the system, it‘s possible there could be as many as 550 people hospitalized with the virus. As of Wednesday, there were 261 patients hospitalized in Ballad facilities.