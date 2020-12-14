Ballad Health reported a record 327 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in its hospitals in Monday, the fourth straight day its total has increased — and the 10th straight day without a decline.
“As we reached a new record high of cases over the weekend, please continue to do your part to reduce the spread of the virus in the Appalachian Highlands,” Ballad said on Twitter.
As of Monday, there were 327 (+13) hospitalized patients, of which 68 (+4) were in intensive care and 41 (+2) were on ventilators. Overnight, 42 people were admitted and 43 were discharged.
Since hitting a recent low of 239 hospitalizations on Dec. 4, Ballad’s inpatient total has risen by 36.8%.