Ballad Health on Monday reported a slight increase in novel coronavirus-related hospitalizations, up to 103 with eight more awaiting test results.
Of those hospitalized with the virus, 24 are in intensive care and 19 are on ventilators. Both of those numbers are up from Friday, when there were 22 ICU patients and 14 on ventilators.
The number of dedicated COVID-19 beds also dipped slightly, down from 44 to 40 on Monday. The system also reported 14 new deaths in its 21-county service area since Friday morning.
Over the last seven days, Ballad’s positive test percentage has dropped slightly, continuing a downward trend and bringing the rate to 7.6%.