Ballad Health reported a record 213 patients hospitalized with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday.
The number presented an increase of 13 from Friday's report. There were 12 patients under investigation for the possibility of infection, an increase of five from Friday.
The number of patients in the ICU was steady at 41, but those on ventilators increased from 19 to 27.
Ballad's positive test rate rose to 15.9%.
Sixty-three people had died from virus-related conditions over the last seven days for a total of 505 in Ballad facilities across the region since the pandemic began.
There were 43 COVID-19-designated beds available throughout Ballad's facilities.