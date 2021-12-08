Ballad Health released new data on Wednesday projecting the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 could surpass 300 by Christmas, which would be the system's highest total since early October.

According to the hospital system's in-house modeling, hospitalizations could decline over the coming weeks if the virus tracks along with the best-case scenario model, though that is unlikely based on the number of people testing positive and the region's test positivity rate, with both metrics at or near their highest points since early October. Under the system's worst-case scenario projects, hospitalizations will increase to 277 next week before jumping to 306 on Christmas.

Ballad's model also projects more than 70 deaths in the two weeks leading up to Christmas. According to its data, there were 76 virus-related deaths in its service area from Nov. 28-Dec. 4, the most reported since the week of Oct. 3-9. During that time, more than 3,400 new cases were reported across the hospital system's 21-county service area, the most since the week of Sept. 26-Oct. 2.

Ballad Data Ballad Health projects hospitalizations could reach 300 by Christmas.

Twenty-three people have died of COVID-19 inside of Ballad's hospitals through Dec. 6, accounting for 19.8% of in-house deaths since the beginning of the month.

As of Wednesday there were 229 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad's hospitals, three fewer than there was on Tuesday. Of those 229, 90% (207) of whom were not fully vaccinated, 58 were in intensive care and 43 were on ventilators. As was the case last week, all of those in intensive care were not fully vaccinated. The number of people in intensive care and on ventilators was unchanged from Tuesday, and was at its highest point since mid-October.

According to Ballad, 53% of those hospitalized were between the ages of 40 and 69, with an average age of 63.7. Two of them were children.

As hospitalizations have trended upwards, so too has the number of patients being treated through Ballad's safer-at-home program, which had 183 people in it Wednesday. That number has steadily trended up since the start of November, hitting a high of 222 on Tuesday — the most since Oct. 4.

Ballad Data Across Ballad's 21-county service area there were more than 3,400 new infections reported last week.

From Nov. 28-Dec. 4 the hospital system administered 280 doses of the monoclonal antibody treatment, the most since the week of Sept. 19-25.