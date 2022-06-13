Ballad Health kicked off a multi-million dollar expansion to Niswonger Children's Hospital on Monday, the first phase of which will transform an administrative building connected to the hospital into the J.D. Nicewonder Family Perinatal and Pediatric Institute.
Once completed, the renovated and reconfigured administrative building will be home to all of Ballad's pediatric specialties.
The hospital system announced a public fundraising phase for the $30 million project back in March, and has raised a total of about $21 million thus far — including $7 million donated from the J.D. Nicewonder family alone. The bulk of that money, however, will be spent on the most visual aspect of the project: the addition of three floors above the current footprint of Niswonger Children's Hospital.
Ballad Health Foundation President Jack Simpson spoke about his love for the "Fast and Furious" movie franchise, and likened the Nicewonder family to the nitrous oxide actors use in the movies to make their vehicles go faster.
"Throughout the year, we always have philanthropy — we have a number of donors who sustain us throughout the year here at the hospital, but every so often somebody comes along and they're like that nitrous," Simpson said. "Scott (Niswonger), when this hospital got started you were the nitrous that got us started with the "Can You Imagine?" campaign with you and Nikki (Niswonger)'s $10 million contribution, and for that we are eternally grateful.
"And for the Nicewonder family, today you guys are the nitrous that's helping us propel to the next level with the Hope Rising Campaign and make it possible for us to reach the hospital further up, literally, and further out into our region with the expansion that we're doing," Simpson said.
Alan Levine, Ballad's CEO, said system leadership was "really, really proud of what we're going to be creating to serve this region" — a creation that began by, in small part, a bakers dozen of people smashing a wall with hammers to symbolically kick off the project.
Niswonger Children's Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said the project "really is about families and what they need when they have sick kids."
"We're just excited with finally being able to kick this off," Carter said.