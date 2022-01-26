Ballad Health reported a record number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, breaking the previous record set in September with a record number of new admissions for the second day in a row.
As of Wednesday, Ballad was treating 427 people hospitalized with the virus, breaking the previous record of 413 reported on Sept. 13. There were 83 admissions reported as well, breaking the record of 76 set on Tuesday.
Ballad officials said last week they expected the surge to peak this week.
Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton told the Press last Wednesday, “Our projections are showing we will start peaking around a week from now.”
Data released by the Tennessee Department of Health on Wednesday shows the region has reported a monthly record-setting 20,800 new infections as of Jan. 22, topping the previous record of 15,142 reported during the month of December in 2020.
The system’s in-house modeling, which it released Friday, also showed hospitalizations peaking around mid-week this week before steadily declining. Hospitalizations overall have been rising steadily since mid-November, and have skyrocketed since Dec. 27, with hospitalizations rising by 84% over the last month. Since last Wednesday, the number of people hospitalized has increased by more than 22%.
Mirroring nationwide trends, a smaller proportion of patients hospitalized during the surge of the omicron variant of the virus have needed intensive care and breathing assistance from ventilators compared to surges of other variants.
Of those hospitalized on Wednesday, 74 were in intensive care and 51 were on ventilators — both numbers well below what they were on Sept. 8 when the system had 100 people in intensive care and 72 people on ventilators. Despite hospitalizations rising by 23 from Tuesday, the number of critical care patients declined, with five fewer people in the ICU and one less person on a ventilator.
“Even though people say it’s not as difficult or it’s not as severe as some of the other variants, it’s still severe enough where people are very sick, they’re in the ICU, they’re on ventilators and people, unfortunately, are dying still from this,” Deaton told the Press last week.
There were also eight children hospitalized with the virus, a number that’s been at or near a record level since mid-month.
