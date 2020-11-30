Ballad Health on Monday reported a record 260 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) inpatients across its facilities, increasing by 51 since Thanksgiving.
As of Monday, there were 260 (+14) inpatients across the system's 21 county service area in Tennessee and Virginia, of which 48 (-1) were in intensive care and 30 (+0) were on ventilators. There were eight others awaiting test results.
"We continue to see a staggering number of inpatient #COVID19 cases and an unacceptably high positive rate in our region," Ballad reported on Twitter.