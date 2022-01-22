Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said this week the hospital system’s modeling projects the current surge in hospitalizations will peak next week, and it’s possible the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus could exceed the peak from the September delta surge.

“Our projections are showing we will start peaking around a week from now,” Deaton told the Press on Wednesday. “We could be anywhere from 375 to 415, somewhere in there, so we could exceed our highest day of 413.”

The number of people being hospitalized has placed a huge burden on the hospital system, which was without hundreds of employees this week who were out sick.

Deaton said they were “pulling from every area” to help cover staffing shortages and that they are doing everything they can to avoid suspending elective surgeries again. Ballad has been forced to suspend elective surgeries three times since the pandemic began, most recently during the delta surge in August.

“We’re not taking that off the table either, if it gets to a point where we don’t have any other option we will look at that,” Deaton said, “but as of right now, we think that we’ll continue to provide elective cases as long as we possibly can.”

As of Friday, Ballad was treating 343 people who were hospitalized with COVID-19, seven of whom were children. While down on Friday, hospitalizations reached a recent high of 358 on Thursday — the most reported since Sept. 22. Ballad’s modeling shows hospitalizations are expected to decline slowly but steadily, and will remain above 200 until March.

Of those hospitalized, 66 were in intensive care and 41 were on ventilators, numbers well below what was seen last time hospitalizations were this high.

On Thursday, when there were 358 inpatients, there were 72 people in intensive care and 47 on ventilators. While high, those numbers were 32.7% and 44% lower than the system reported when it had 353 inpatients on Sept. 23.

Ballad said its data shows there is a 25% reduction in ICU utilizations among patients during the omicron surge than during the delta surge, and that omicron patients have a 30% shorter length of stay.

There is evidence that the omicron variant, which is driving the region’s surge, causes less severe disease than its predecessors, but it is much more infectious — which has led to a record number of new infections and caused the number of people being hospitalized and dying from the virus to rise.

“Even though people say it’s not as difficult or it’s not as severe as some of the other variants, it’s still severe enough where people are very sick, they’re in the ICU, they’re on ventilators and people, unfortunately, are dying still from this,” Deaton said.

Northeast Tennessee has reported 12,060 new infections through the first 15 days of January, according to the most recent data from the Tennessee Department of Health, and it’s highly likely January will set a record for new infections in the region. Only December 2020 (15,142) and September 2021 (13,998) saw more infections reported than January 2022 has seen in half the time.

Seventy-one Northeast Tennesseans have died from the virus this month as well, bringing the region’s death toll to 2,007 as of Jan. 15. The number of dead in the region doubled in less than a year, with 551 losing their lives during the worst months of the delta surge from August to October.

“The reality is we all believed that we would be coming out of this at this point, we thought that we would have more vaccinations than what we are seeing across our region,” Deaton said, “and so I did not think, and I don’t think our team thought that we would be setting new records for number of cases or new inpatients, but we are and we have to continue to really urge people to take the vaccine for the right reason.”

Tennessee State Epidemiologist Dr. John Dunn said the state has seen some plateauing in its case totals and there has also been a decline in the number of people reporting COVID-like illness. That, in addition to seeing surges in other parts of the nation in rapid decline, gives them hope the state may be turning a corner soon.

“It won’t happen all at once, but we are seeing some indicators that are encouraging,” Dunn said.

