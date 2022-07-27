Ballad Health, prompted by increasing numbers of employees with COVID-19, has shortened the time some employees have to wait to return to work after testing positive.
The contingency staffing model will allow employees who test positive and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with improving symptoms to return to work after five days without testing negative — isolation guidelines closer to that of the general public.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who test positive for COVID-19 can end isolation after five days if they are asymptomatic or have improving symptoms.
Under conventional or typical staffing, health care providers who've tested positive for the virus, including those who are both vaccinated and unvaccinated, must isolate for 10 days or seven days if they test negative. But with more employees testing positive, further exacerbating Ballad's staffing shortage, and a sharp increase in the number of people being hospitalized with COVID-19, the hospital system is escalating to the more permissive staffing model.
During the height of the omicron variant surge in January, Ballad declared a staffing crisis — a more serious level than contingency staffing — that allowed certain employees to continue working if they tested positive but were asymptomatic or had improving symptoms. At the time, Ballad had 834 employees out with the virus, amounting to about 7% of its workforce at the time.
"We are not there," said Ballad's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Amit Vashist. "I really don't think we will be there, but we are not in a conventional phase either."
Through 27 days of July, 139 Ballad employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Vashist said losing employees to illness limits their ability to care for those being admitted to the hospital with the virus, as well as their other patients — patients who may need more medical intervention than usual as a result of people delaying health care in recent years. He also expressed concern about the impact another surge would have on a staff that's already struggling with burnout from previous surges.
Ballad was treating 124 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, up from about 30 three to four weeks ago, Vashist said. Of those hospitalized, 25 were in intensive care and 10 were on ventilators. Because of a lack of reliable data on the number of people being infected, it's much more difficult to accurately predict the number of patients hospitals could see in the coming weeks.
"Considering that, we are expecting the best but prepared for the worst," Vashist said.
He said it's not likely this current wave will reach the levels of the delta and omicron surges, but encouraged people not to let their guards down against the disease.
"Bad consequences happen with COVID-19 every time we have let our guard down," Vashist said.
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University's College of Public Health, said with the results of so many home tests going unreported, hospitalization and death numbers are the best indicators of the virus' current spread.
"The problem is we really have no idea how many people are testing positive or negative at home, and whether they're doing anything about it or whether these tests we're seeing that are reported are the same ones that people had at home or not," Wykoff said.
Wykoff said those who test positive at home should talk with their health care providers to see if they should start antiviral medications to fight the disease, because "by the time they get sick enough to have benefitted from the drug, it may be too late." Those medications are most effective when started within five days of symptom onset.
"This is still a significant and unprecedented, at least in recent terms, disease outbreak and I think we need to continue to take it seriously," Wykoff said. "I kind of wish it were not as politically sensitive as it is because that leads some people to, you know, rapidly dismiss the severity of it and or respond negatively to this idea that we'll have changes over time.
"And it may well be three to six months (later) we'll have a different message," Wykoff said. "It's not because anyone's lying or trying to mislead anybody, it's because science has to respond to facts."
Vashist urged people to to wear masks when around large crowds and physically distance from others as much as possible, and stressed the importance of testing and isolating if you are sick. He also encouraged those who haven't been vaccinated or boosted to do so, and reminded parents that with the start of school right around the corner, it may be a good idea to get children vaccinated.
To find available vaccine appointments, visit vaccines.gov.
"Vaccines are not preventing you from testing positive, vaccines are preventing you from dying, being severely ill or ending up on a ventilator or with a severe case of COVID-19," Vashist said. "I think that should be our overarching message to the community."