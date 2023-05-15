Ballad logo

Ballad Health on Tuesday announced new investments at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, which Ballad said will enhance care for women and expand access to psychiatric services through the addition of a psychiatric provider at its primary care clinic.

The new investments come on the heels of nearly $2 million of capital improvements to Sycamore Shoals Hospital in the last 18 months.

