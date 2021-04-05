It’s been nearly six months since Laila Cowell tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
“My initial symptoms were not at all alarming, I had lost my taste and smell, I had a fever, aches and pains and generally (was) weak and short of breath” Cowell said during a press conference Monday morning. “I felt unwell, but not so ill that I needed to seek care in a hospital, and I took care of myself at home and fully expected to return to life as normal within two weeks.
“By the end of week three, I felt much worse,” Cowell continued. “I had new symptoms including skin and joint pain, muscle pain, (brain) fog, chest pain, blurry vision and excessively high heart rate that showed up any time I did any minimal activity.”
Cowell went to an urgent care facility, where she was given a prescription for steroids and told told her lingering symptoms would likely resolve in about a week. Nearly six months later, she still hasn’t fully recovered.
“Prior to COVID, I was very active, I worked out several days a week, I hiked often and was overall a healthy person,” Cowell said Monday, noticeably out of breath. “My normal activities like taking the stairs, putting the dishes away or even showering have become nearly undoable and take up to an hour of time to recover. These types of tasks are so taxing, that many days I cannot do anything else.”
Cowell was desperate to find help, and began looking at post-COVID care clinics in other states to find help. None of the clinics were covered by her insurance, however, and the cost was too high to pay out of pocket — putting her back at square one: “I felt very trapped,” she said.
In mid-February, she caught a break when she was contacted by somebody from Ballad Health’s newly established Center for Post-COVID Care, and was one of about 250 participants in the center’s pilot program. Now, she estimates she’s returned to about 50% of her normal self, up from 30% before she started her treatment.
“I am so thankful to have a program like this in our area,” Cowell said. “I think it will be a great benefit to the people here, and as we continue to research and find out more we will be able to help more people.”
Ballad’s Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton called the center, which does not yet have a physical space, a groundbreaking and innovative approach that will provide wrap-around care and help patients navigate their post-COVID recovery. The center is currently being piloted by those 65 and older and Ballad Health employees. Patients are connected virtually with a care manager who helps them work through setting appointments and accessing care.
“In its current form, this is not really a physical space that we’re referring to, but rather a virtual care model where a navigator is assigned to the patient with long-term COVID symptoms, and together we can help these patients navigate between their primary care, specialty care across a broad range of services including pulmonary, rehabilitation, behavioral health and cardiovascular care.”
The Center for Post-COVID Care will be led by Dr. Paul Jett, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist.
“Hospitals and healthcare providers across the country and trying to grasp this issue and deal with it as well,” Jett said, “and I think Ballad is on the forefront in this regard, which is very pleasing.”
To seek care with the Center for Post-COVID Care, or to learn more, patients and referring providers can call (423) 952-2183 or email postcovid@balladhealth.org.