Speaking to reporters Friday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said the system had little choice in mandating staff be vaccinated against COVID-19, but said he opposed the way in which the federal government enacted the requirement.

"I pray that people will choose to stay," Levine said. "I know that there will be some who may have a different perspective on the vaccine and choose to go somewhere else. This has been the concern I've shared with Congress, I couldn't have been more clear with what our concerns are with the way the federal government did this. This has never been done. The federal government has never, historically, implemented a nationwide mandate like this."

In an email to employees Thursday, Levine announced the hospital system would be requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, as health care providers not in compliance with the rule could face fines and be barred from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs. As Levine said in his email to staff, such a decision "would be devastating for our region."

According to the new guidance from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, health care facilities that participate in Medicare and Medicaid programs must require their employees to be fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. Unlike the mandate for private employers, a testing opt out for those who do not want the vaccine isn't available.

Ballad employees who receive a medical or religious exemption to the vaccine, at this point, would not need to submit to weekly testing. Levine said there was also no criteria for religious exemptions, and that the system's administrators don't like the idea of being judge and jury on what someone's religious beliefs are, unless there is a reason not to believe someone.

Currently, 60% to 63% of Ballad employees are fully vaccinated, with those who aren't yet vaccinated required to seek a medical or religious exemption by Nov. 24 or receive their first shot no later than 6 p.m. on Dec. 5. As that deadline nears, Levine said the system will have a better idea of how many people in each department may leave because of the mandate.

Levine said that a "surprisingly high" number of nurses are unvaccinated, and said losing even 3-5% of their nursing staff would have a major affect on the hospital system — especially as rural areas struggle mightily to attract and retain nurses amid a national nursing shortage.

"Every rural (hospital) system I've talked to has said the same thing — they're really concerned because the current shortages are more pronounced in rural communities, and everybody's concern is the same: If we lose any more people, where are we going to get new people from?" said Levine. "Because there's a national shortage, we're competing with suburban and urban health system's for this talent."

This year alone, Ballad will spend more than $100 million on contract labor to help offset the more than 700 nursing vacancies.

"How is it that you can look at this and not say rural communities are not disproportionately affected? We are," said Levine. "And so making it more difficult to retain people and recruit people, to me doesn't seem like a logical answer — particularly people who've stuck with us for two years and taken care of folks in this region."

Levine said that just because the vaccine is now mandatory, they won't stop trying to convince people to get the shot through education and have a team designated to help answer employee's vaccine questions. Levine said now that the vaccine is required, he expects more people will be asking questions to have all the necessary information before making a choice to get vaccinated or leave their job.

Reiterating what he told Congress in his testimony last month, Levine took issue with the federal government's approach to mandating vaccines, which he said he believes disregards the cultural differences of urban and rural communities.

"In my view, people in Washington (D.C.) do not seem to understand that health equity and cultural differences in the delivery of care have to consider the fact that people do live in rural communities and their cultural differences are not irrelevant," Levine said.

When asked how mandating the COVID-19 vaccine differs from mandating the flu vaccine, which Ballad does, he said it comes down to people's uncertainty toward the vaccine due to the rampant misinformation, combined with "unprecedented" staffing shortages.

"Those two things combined are the reasons why we did not do the mandate before, and we were really trying to educate and encourage people before we took that drastic of a step," Levine said. And though hospital officials weren't in favor of a vaccine mandate, they did consider the possibility of raising insurance premiums for the unvaccinated as a way to encourage vaccine uptake, but the federal mandate beat them to the punch.

"That might have actually gotten more people to think twice about it without being forced to do it," said Levine, "but we were never given that opportunity."