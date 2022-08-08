Self-described “private individual” Alan Levine spoke for nearly 40 minutes to the East Tennessee Republican Club on Monday about his experience in advising Republican governors in at least three states on key health care issues.
But it was Alan Levine, chairman and chief executive officer of Ballad Health, who answered questions at the end of the meeting regarding Ballad’s impact on the state’s “certificate of need” process for licensing health care facilities.
Levine addressed comments from two people in the audience who suggested Ballad represents “a monopoly” and has an unfair advantage over competing hospitals and medical groups seeking a CON to operate in the region.
“So there’s a reason why the CON exists, particularly in areas where you have a high population of poor people who cannot afford health care,” Levine told Republicans meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City. “If we don’t have the ability to retain our revenue at the hospital (Johnson City Medical Center) then East Tennessee State University cannot train medical students and residents.”
Much of Levine’s remarks to the partisan crowd centered on stories of his experiences in counseling and serving in the cabinets of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush and former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, as well as currently serving as a member of Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s Charter School Commission. He said he has worked exclusively with GOP governors because they demonstrate “competence, integrity and conservative values” in making decisions.
Levine also said he advised Lee during the COVID pandemic that a statewide mask mandate “would not work” in Tennessee.
Even so, Dr. Ginger Carter, a physician and member of the Johnson City Board of Education, reminded Levine that Ballad had “put pressure on the school board” to implement a local mask requirement for students, which she opposed. Carter also told Levine she believes Ballad’s opposition to CON requests from physicians to offer new health care facilities or procedures in the area “has stifled the free market.”
Levine said Ballad has not made it a point to challenge every CON request that goes before the state licensing board and he argued that of the last “four or five” CONs requested in the region, Ballad has officially opposed one. He also noted that the “outpatient market remains highly competitive” in the region.
“We make those decisions based on what we think is going to preserve high quality and lower costs,” Levine said. “There’s a judicial process for this that is just like going in front of a judge. You stand in public in a transparent way in front of that judicial body. And that body makes an independent decision.”
Dr. Jeff Schoondyke, a Johnson City cardiologist, told Levine that Ballad was successful recently in lobbying for a rule change to the CON process that will benefit the health care giant. He noted that Ballad’s predecessor, Mountain State Health Alliance, enjoyed success in blocking CON requests and a recent rule change that will give Ballad the ability to do the same was implemented without input from state lawmakers representing Washington County.
“How does Ballad become involved in state government and state government then becomes involved in a process or interjects itself into our lives, which is against Republican principles,” Schoondyke asked. “I should be able to follow the terms of condition just like you without Ballad lobbying the governor, the legislature, attorney general and the commissioner of health to change rules that were specifically meant to prohibit what’s happening today.”
Levine told Schoondyke that his “facts are incorrect” and noted that Ballad is itself “regulated by state government.”
