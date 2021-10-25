Ballad Health announced Monday a $10 million investment to create the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement at East Tennessee State University, which the system hopes will boost the nursing workforce and nursing support in the region.
The center — which will bring nursing, business, liberal arts, education and other academic and support programs together — will develop partnerships with other colleges and universities in the region such as Emory and Henry College, Milligan University, Northeast State Community College, Tusculum University and the University of Virginia's College at Wise, among others. The center's goal will be to advance the clinical practice of nursing, enhance interprofessional collaboration, contribute to knowledge about nursing workflow and generate nursing scholarship and innovation.
In a press release from Ballad, Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee applauded the move, and said his administration looks forward to working with Ballad and ETSU "as they build solutions to the national nursing shortage."
"The nation is facing a labor shortage with profound impacts on health care," said Lee. "Ballad Health is investing into East Tennessee State University to develop the Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement which will not only serve the needs of the Appalachian Highland region, but the entire state."
ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said the university is excited to partner with Ballad.
"As the largest nursing program in the state of Tennessee and as an institution whose mission is to improve the lives of the people of our region, we are excited about the opportunity Ballad Health has created to increase this vital pipeline of nurses, while also seeking to provide support and ongoing enhancement of our existing workforce," said Noland. "ETSU is poised to continue to meet the challenge of the nursing shortage through the Center for Nursing Advancement, which will be rooted in our strong service, teaching and research missions."
The nation was already in the grips of a nursing shortage prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has only exacerbated the issue. According to a study in Medical Care, one million nurses are expected to retire by 2030.
The Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement will focus on data and research, collaboration with key stakeholders across the region and advocacy to promote the nursing profession.
"Our nurses and their direct support teams, such as certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses and the other allied health professionals who care directly for patients are the heart of the healthcare team," Ballad Health Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Alan Levine said in the release. "The dynamics of the nursing profession have changed so much, becoming even more complex because of the challenges of the pandemic.
"We now seek to learn from our nurses what we need to do to evolve to better support the needs of our nursing teams and enhance their resilience in a very difficult environment, and partnerships with these regional institutions of higher education within the Appalachian Highlands are just the beginning of this collaborative effort to invest in healthcare workforce development."
In addition to working with current nurses and nursing students, the center will look to attract more students into the profession, and will partner with other institutions to develop a common pipeline for high school students to identify those with aptitudes for the sciences and help match them with employment and pathways to certification as a nursing support professional or for a nursing degree. These programs could match students with jobs within Ballad while they’re in high school, which provide a path to certification by their high school graduations, linking them with the possibility of scholarships for nursing degrees.
"Inspiring and educating the next generation of nurses and nurse educators is perhaps more important now than it has ever been," Dr. Leann Horsley, dean of ETSU’s College of Nursing said in the release. "The Appalachian Highlands Center for Nursing Advancement will be critical to laying the groundwork for tomorrow’s nursing workforce in our region and ensuring that not only do we overcome the challenges of the pandemic, but that we also are proactive in creating a resilient and well-prepared workforce that can meet the future needs of our region as it grows."
Lisa Smithgall, Ballad's chief nursing officer, said the pandemic has brought more attention to the work nurses do, as well as the seriousness of the nursing shortage.
"Just as it’s taken a community effort to address and mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s going to take a wide-reaching effort to overcome this shortage in frontline caregivers and develop a robust, farsighted effort to build out the nursing workforce for the coming generations," Smithgall said.
Move celebrated by local colleges, universities
In the release, leaders from Milligan, UVA Wise, Emory and Henry, Northeast State and Tusculum all celebrated the move.
• "Milligan University has long been a reliable provider of allied health and nursing professionals to the region, and we are enthusiastic about participating with ETSU and our other colleagues throughout the region to contribute to the goals of the Center," said Dr. Bill Greer, president of Milligan University.
• "The University of Virginia’s College at Wise values our partnership with Ballad Health and our colleague institutions, as we all have worked together to provide solutions for the Appalachian Highlands," said Dr. Donna Henry, chancellor of UVA Wise. "We look forward to being a part of the Center and to contributing to the growth and enhancement of the nursing profession as we seek to grow our own programs."
• "Emory and Henry College has been the beneficiary of the generosity of Ballad Health in the past, resulting in a fantastic allied health program infrastructure, and we are excited about this next major investment Ballad Health is making in advancing nursing as a profession," said Dr. John Wells, president of Emory and Henry College.
• "Our nursing students and alumni have made a profound difference in patients and the region’s health thanks, in large measure, to a long and productive relationship with Ballad Health," said Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum University’s president. "Tusculum is proud to serve the Appalachian Highlands, and we are excited about partnering with Ballad Health and other higher education institutions through this collaborative approach to assist the nursing profession in the region."
• "We are excited to be part of a robust nursing pipeline in our community," said Dr. Bethany Bullock, president of Northeast State Community College. "At Northeast State, we are committed to working alongside our academic partners and Ballad Health to increase and enhance the health care workforce in the Appalachian Highlands."