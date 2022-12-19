Ballad reports more flu cases, urges caution amid 'uncommonly harsh' flu season

Primary health care provider Dr. David deRoos said it is not too late to get your flu or COVID-19 vaccination.

 Associated Press

After a sharp increase in flu activity in October and November, flu activity has declined in recent weeks even as infections from COVID-19 have began trending upward.

Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said the region is still seeing a lot of flu and COVID-19 circulating, and said they anticipate an increase in activity following Christmas and New Year’s gatherings. Fortunately, another respiratory illness that made headlines in recent months because of an unusually bad season, respiratory syncicial virus (RSV), appears to have peaked.

