Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday.

The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

