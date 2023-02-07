Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday.
The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
Experiences the center is equipped to handle include suicidal or homicidal ideation, acute psychosis, auditory and/or visual hallucinations or any other extreme mental or emotional crises.
“It’s designed to treat patients with emergency behavioral health needs,” Vanburen said. “When they present, we’ll be sure to make sure they get triaged, just like you would somewhere else, get a medical evaluation, and if stable, they’ll stay. With our providers on board, we’ll assess that patient and make sure they have a disposition. They’ll either be able to go to the outpatient setting with some follow-up care or ultimately be admitted to the inpatient side.”
Tammy Albright, vice president and chief executive officer of behavioral health services, highlighted the standard of care at Woodridge and the recognition it has received.
“Our team at Woodridge has been the backbone of behavioral health care services for thousands of people in this region and has a long history as the most established freestanding behavioral health facility, and we’re constantly looking to provide excellent care, elevate our services and meet the needs of our community,” Albright said. “We’re celebrating this opening today, one year after this facility’s team earned the National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators award for outstanding nursing quality.”
The NDNQI award is presented annually by Press Ganey, a health care company that is known for developing and distributing patient satisfaction surveys, and recognizes top performing hospitals in six categories, according to Albright. The awards are based on 17 criteria, and Woodridge was named the best performing psychiatric hospital in 2021.
Tony Keck, Ballad Health executive vice president for system innovation and chief population health officer, spoke to the company’s efforts to focus on growing behavioral health care.
“The team has been working closely with first responders, schools and other community resources to provide an alternative site of care for individuals in crisis, which now is too often in busy emergency rooms and sadly in jail after an altercation with the police,” Keck said. “The 24/7 walk-in crisis center here at Woodridge continues this effort to improve access. It’s a space of high quality care free of judgment, free of stigma.”
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.