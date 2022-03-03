Ballad Health on Thursday announced the public phase of a fundraising campaign for a $30 million vertical expansion of Niswonger Children's Hospital, which would add three floors above the existing hospital.
Ballad says $18.5 million has already been donated towards the expansion, including $7 million from the J.D. Nicewonder family, $1 million from Eastman Credit Union and $1 million from Scott Niswonger, the hospital's namesake. In addition, all donations made during the children's hospital's annual radiothon will be applied to the fundraising campaign.
"We want to continue to offer exceptional care throughout this region, and we want to be able to do it in a setting that serves our families so well," said Niswonger CEO Lisa Carter.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said the design phase for the project is already underway, and that Ballad is "committed to this getting done."
The expansion will provide space for a Regional Center for Perinatal and Neonatal Care, a Regional Center for Pediatric Specialties and will include a brand-new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Carter said one of the biggest parts of the expansion is the construction of single-family rooms inside the hospital, which it doesn't have currently.
"Its a great day today, for sure, to really think about how this is going to impact the families of our region," Carter said.