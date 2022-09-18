Though the number of people being infected, hospitalized and killed by the virus never approached levels seen during previous surges, the most recent wave of COVID-19 was one of the longest the region has endured.
But after roughly more than five months, the number of people being infected with COVID-19 has finally begun trending downward, with all signs pointing to a continued decline — at least until the holiday season arrives in late October and November. It’s been about three weeks since each county in Northeast Tennessee saw its seven-day new case average peak, leading to a consistent decline in hospitalizations across the area — down 26.1% on Friday since Sept. 2.
That decline has some health officials turning at least some of their attention toward the rapidly approaching flu season. Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said the system has already started to see some flu circulation in the region and expressed some concern that this flu season will be a bit worse than the last two years.
It’s not the first time health officials have expressed concern over a “twindemic” of flu and coronavirus infections, though the region has fortunately been largely spared the last two years.
“There is some concern, you know, locally and nationally that we could see more of an impact of flu without having flu the past couple years. Without having many cases there’s not that continued immunity,” Swift said. “Typically (with) flu, your immunity from last year carries over a little bit (and) you’re not seeing that, so there’s concern for both, and it’s something that we’re obviously keeping our eyes on.”
Data from the Tennessee Department of Health shows the number of people showing up at emergency departments with flu-like illness is on the rise, roughly at the level it was in late-January, while the percentage of people complaining of COVID-like illness has been declining for about a month.
Swift said health officials are hoping to see good uptake of both the flu vaccine and the new coronavirus vaccine booster that provides immunity against prior variants and more protection against the currently dominant omicron variants. Everyone who is at least two months removed from their last COVID-19 vaccine should get the booster, Swift said, noting that it’s also safe to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.
“We have the mantra of it is never too late, but certainly we want to prepare to, go ahead and get those (shots) done this month before this spread starts, really,” Swift said. “But if you find yourself in November, December and cases start going up, it is never too late to go ahead and get either one of those vaccines.”
