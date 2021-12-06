Active cases of COVID-19 continued to climb across Northeast Tennessee over the past two weeks, according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases in the region increased in seven of eight counties, totaling 2,785 on Sunday, an increase of 857, or 44.5%, compared to the 1,928 active cases reported in the region on Nov. 21.
Compared to three weeks ago, active cases have surged 80% from the 1,542 total reported on Nov. 14.
Active cases as of Sunday, by county: Carter, 222; Greene, 351; Hancock, 49; Hawkins, 264; Johnson, 104; Sullivan, 984; Unicoi, 48; and Washington, 763.
Thirty-eight COVID-19 deaths were reported in the region over the 14-day period of Nov. 22-Dec. 5.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties during the period, totaling 3,179. That compares to 2,324 new cases reported between Nov. 8-21.
New cases by county: Carter, 260; Greene, 384; Hancock, 50; Hawkins, 305; Johnson, 127; Sullivan, 1,113; Unicoi, 58; and Washington, 882.
Nineteen of the deaths reported Nov. 22-Dec. 5 were in Sullivan County.
Other deaths reported during the period totaled 23. The breakdown by county is as follows: seven in Washington; five in Carter; five in Hawkins; three in Unicoi; one in Greene; one in Hancock; and one in Johnson.