The Rural Health Association of Tennessee received a $75,000 grant from Amerigroup, a health insurance provider, that Director Jacy Warrell said the organization will use to expand its rural healthcare provider workforce programs, which aim to remove barriers for those entering the workforce.
Warrell said the Rural Health Association of Tennessee has operated an apprenticeship program for the last year to recruit new workers into health care, primarily patient care technicians and nursing assistants. This program has been mostly focused in West Tennessee, but the grant will help them expand to other parts of the state.
“With these Amerigroup Foundation funds, we’re going to be able to expand our supportive systems to other areas of the state and help with, not just nursing assistants, but some training incentives for community health workers, and maybe some other positions too, like EKG technicians — some of those entry level health care positions,” Warrell said.
In a press release, the Rural Health Association of Tennessee said it “will be able to address the ongoing healthcare workforce shortages that continue to impact rural areas where services and resources may be limited,” with the grant, which includes providing incentives for community health workers, nursing and medical assistants and behavioral health specialists.
Incentives and support services will be personalized to each individual based on need, which may include certification assistance, testing fees, transportation vouchers and providing scrubs to those who may not be able to afford them. In one instance, Warrell said, the group covered the costs of a certification exam for someone who didn’t pass the first time — someone who is now a student in nursing school.
Warrell also said there’s a group of students taking classes at a community college to receive their EKG technician certifications, and that oftentimes students will utilize Tennessee Promise to attend, but won’t take the final step to get their certification as it can cost upward of $100.
The Rural Health Association of Tennessee was founded in 1995 as a 501(c)3 nonprofit to improve access to care and the overall health of rural Tennesseans. Anyone interested in learning more can reach out at info@tnruralhealth.org, though Warrell said most of their outreach is done through school programs or employers.
“We’re extremely thankful for (the grant),” Warrell said.
“We’ve seen, like I said, what a big difference (these programs) can make.”
