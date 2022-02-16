Of Ballad Health's 13,800 employees, 63 did not comply with the hospital system's vaccine mandate by last week's deadline — less than 1% of the system's workforce.
In an email sent to employees on Wednesday, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said of the 63 who did not get vaccinated or seek an exemption, 45 are direct clinical or clinical supports workers. Those 63 people will be placed on an inactive list for 90 days. During that time, they will not be permitted to work, but may return if they get vaccinated. Those employees may also voluntarily resign their positions, and can be re-hired if they get vaccinated.
If after 90 days they have not been vaccinated or resigned, they will be fired.
As recently as a few weeks ago there were 1,000 employees not in compliance with the mandate, a number that had fallen to about 550 last Wednesday. Ballad officials have for months expressed concerns about the impact a vaccine mandate could have on the hospital system, which was already faced with a staffing shortage.
In January, Levine wrote a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, the federal agency behind the mandate, asking that health systems in areas with significant staffing shortages be exempted, or that the deadline for compliance be delayed until summer.
Ballad's Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said last week they were working daily to encourage people to get vaccinated and to guide others through the exemption paperwork.
“Losing one nurse, one (licensed nurse practitioner), one (certified nursing assistant), one clinical support person is one too many,” Deaton said at the time.
The system granted 1,700 medical and religious exemptions to the mandate, putting the overall vaccination rate at 86%. There are 250 people who have deferrals to comply, people who tested positive for the virus or were treated with monoclonal antibodies during the 90 days leading up to the deadline, which passed on Friday, Feb. 11. Roughly 450 people will need to receive a second shot by the March 11 deadline.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Ballad Health will be hosting a media briefing at 4 p.m. Wednesday, which will be streamed on the Johnson City Press Facebook page.