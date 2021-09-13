Twenty-four COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the six-day period ending Sunday, according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
While new cases of the virus were up in all eight counties, active cases decreased in seven counties. Hawkins County active cases increased from 810 on Sept. 6 to 920 on Sept. 12, according to TDH.
Active cases in the region Sunday totaled 6,818 (compared to 6,979 on Labor Day), according to daily reports increased by the TDH.
Numbers of deaths, and new and active cases in this article are from the TDH’s daily Epidemiology and Surveillance Data reports, using data recorded from that report on Sept. 7 (for numbers recorded Sept. 6) and Sept. 13 (for numbers recorded on Sept. 12). The Kingsport Times News is reporting from the same chart to try to provide consistency. Visitors to the TDH website will find sometimes significantly different case, new case, active case and death numbers for each county elsewhere on the site.
Nine of the deaths since Sept. 6 were in Washington County. Other deaths reported during the past week, by county: six in Greene; five in Sullivan; two in Carter; and two in Hawkins.
New cases reported across the region since Sept. 6 total 3,602. By county: 1,012 in Sullivan; 778 in Washington; 571 in Greene; 559 in Hawkins; 401 in Carter; 123 in Unicoi; 104 in Johnson; and 54 in Hancock.
Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Monday reported 388 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the health system’s 21-county service area. 112 patients were in intensive care units, and 84 were on ventilators. There were seven pediatric patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at Niswonger Children’s Hospital.
Statewide, according to the TDH, 1,138 (10%) of the 11,165 floor beds in Tennessee hospitals were available as of Sunday, and 123 (6%) of the 2,043 ICU beds in Tennessee hospitals were available.
Kingsport City Schools reported 84 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, systemwide, last week. The schools with the highest numbers of cases were Dobyns-Bennett High School (23), and Adams Elementary (16). Ross N. Robinson Middle School had 10 cases among students and staff, while Sevier Middle School had eight.
Sullivan County Schools reported 123 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, systemwide, last week. The schools with the highest numbers of cases were Sullivan Central Middle (46), and West Ridge (27). Sullivan East High School had 12 cases among students and staff.
Bristol Tennessee City Schools reported 76 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff, systemwide, last week. The schools with the highest numbers of cases were Holston View (27) and Tennessee High (18).