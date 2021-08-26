Nineteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties since Monday, according to daily numbers released on Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Those 19 deaths by county: five in Sullivan, four in Carter, four in Greene, three in Washington, two in Hawkins and one in Unicoi.
New and active case numbers rose in all eight counties over the three-day period.
New cases by county: Sullivan, 455; Washington, 343; Carter, 236; Greene, 186; Hawkins, 176; Unicoi, 71; Johnson, 43; and Hancock, 23.
Active cases (and increases) by county: Sullivan, 1,655 (+144); Washington, 1,274 (+115); Greene, 807 (+17); Carter, 740 (+78); Hawkins, 596 (+120); Unicoi, 172 (+45); Johnson, 145 (+15); and Hancock, 76 (+20).
The average new cases per day were about double or more in the past 14 days (Aug. 12-25) compared to the 14 days prior (July 29-Aug.11) in most Northeast Tennessee counties.
In Sullivan County, for example, the number rose from an average of 63.9 new cases per day between July 29 and Aug. 11 to an average of 126.5 new cases per day between Aug. 12 and Aug. 25.
Average new case numbers (recent 14 days/15-28 days) for other counties: Washington, 93.8/43.7; Greene, 64.1/30.6; Carter, 57.6/22.8; Hawkins, 46.7/24.6; Unicoi, 12.9/6.1; Johnson, 11.8/4.9; and Hancock, 5.9/3.5.
From Ballad Health’s COVID-19 Scorecard for Thursday:
• 289 were hospitalized across the system’s 21-county service area.
• 73 of those were in intensive care and 50 were on ventilators.
• Nine pediatric patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.