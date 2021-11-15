Active cases of COVID-10 were on the uptick across Northeast Tennessee over the last week, according to numbers published online Monday by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Active cases in the region increased in seven of eight counties and totaled 1,542 on Sunday, an increase of 241 for the period Nov. 8-14.
Fourteen COVID-19 deaths were reported in eight Northeast Tennessee counties in the seven-day period ending Sunday Nov. 14.
New cases of the virus increased in all eight counties during the period.
New cases by county: Carter, 80; Greene, 113; Hancock, nine; Hawkins, 120; Johnson, 91; Sullivan, 308; Unicoi, 25; Washington, 260.
Six deaths reported Monday-Sunday were in Sullivan County. Other deaths reported during the period, by county: four in Hawkins; two in Johnson; one in Greene; and one in Washington.