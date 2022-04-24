The Heritage Alliance will host “Picnicking with History” on Saturday, May 21, at the Embree House Historic Farm in Telford.
This event will include a tour of three historic homes and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the grounds. Tickets include the tour; a special, period- appropriate tasty treat at each of the houses; and a boxed picnic lunch from Jonesborough’s Main Street Café.
There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will be 20 tickets available per slot, and the cost is $30 per person.
Purchase tickets online through the town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The tour will start at the Embree House. Built in the 1790s by Seth Smith, the stone house was the childhood home of Elihu Embree, publisher and editor of The Emancipator, the first periodical in the world dedicated solely to the cause of abolition.
Guests will have a chance to tour the original great room in the house as well as the enslaved quarters in the lower level where the enslaved people worked and lived.
From there, guests will have a chance to tour portions of the Wassom House, an 1820s brick home that is currently being restored.
The tour will conclude at the Kyker House, a 1950s home.
The Embree House and the Wassom House are both listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Kyker House received a Preservation Award from the Heritage Alliance.
The site is managed by Patrick Stern and is used for agrotourism. The event will conclude with a picnic lunch at the Embree House on the grounds where the Indigenous Peoples once lived and a Civil War battle was fought in 1863.
Please note that these are historic houses and they include stairs, uneven ground and tight spaces. During lunch, guests will have a chance to explore the grounds at the Embree House. Good walking shoes are required for this event.
For more information on the Heritage Alliance, call 423-753-9580 or call the Chester Inn Museum at 423-753-4580. The organization can also be reached via email at info@heritageall.org. Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at heritageall.org/. Follow the Chester Inn and Heritage Alliance Facebook pages for updates about events at the inn and other alliance programs.
