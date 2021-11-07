Fall is a perfect season to get out and enjoy nature.
Warriors Path State Park in Kingsport is one of the area’s premier destinations for camping, and recently, the park got an addition.
A hammock-only campground was opened and is the state’s only designated campground for such specialized camping.
“You have to bring your own hammock,” Warriors’ Path Park Manager Sarah Leedy said. “If you’re in the neighborhood and you think ‘I would really like to try hammock camping,’ there are hammocks in the camp store that we can sell you. We pretty much have everything you need.”
The Cedar Ridge campground is one that allows campers to get a full immersion in nature, and they can even sleep under the stars if they want to.
All that is really needed other than a hammock is a rain fly, which can be something as simple as a tarp purchased at a local outdoors store.
“Put a hammock in the tree and a rain fly up and that’s it,” Leedy said. “You don’t have to have tent poles or things like that. It’s a much lighter way to experience nature.”
The campground allows up to 72 hammocks to hang at five sites all next to each other. Folks are welcome to camp by themselves or with a friend. Even an entire scout troop could fit in the area.
“Every Tennessean lives within a two-hour drive of a state park, so we’re here for everyone to enjoy,” she said.
A lot of work and innovation went into building the site, using parts of the park itself. There was a winter storm in 2018 that killed nearly all of the park’s cedar trees, and those trees are now hammock posts.
They are filed down and sealed with a weather-protectant coat. Some old grill handles are screwed into the posts to hang lanterns.
Earlier this year, the project won an Excellence in Innovation award in the Tennessee State Parks system.
Reservations are required and can be made online.
“We opened it to the public in April of this year and we’ve had at least somebody in here every weekend since,” Leedy said.