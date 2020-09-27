Now that it’s officially fall (y’all), it’s time to prepare for Halloween.
Like nearly everything this year, many celebrations will be altered to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released recommended precautions and practices for responsible Halloween parties and trick-or-treating, and at least one community organization is planning a virtual event for socially distanced celebrating.
Like its recommendations for cookouts released before Labor Day, masks and distance are key, according to the CDC.
The agency’s guidelines say many traditional Halloween activities, like door-to-door candy handouts, trunk-or-treats and costume parties can increase the risk of COVID-19 infections in communities with significant spread.
Instead, lower-risk activities include carving pumpkins with immediate family members, outdoor Halloween scavenger hunts and virtual costume contests.
One-way trick-or-treating, providing Halloween goodie bags at the end of your driveway or yard, presents a moderate risk of virus transmission, and the CDC recommends anyone preparing the treat bags should thoroughly wash their hands before assembling them.
Outdoor parades and costume parties are also classified as moderate risk activities, but the agency cautioned that typical Halloween masks are not acceptable substitutes for recommended cloth masks for preventing infections.
At parties, the CDC recommends everyone wash their hands before and after preparing, serving and eating food. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water is not available. Instead of potlucks, consider asking guests to bring food and drinks for themselves.
Limit contact with and thoroughly disinfect commonly touched surfaces and items like tables, trash cans and serving utensils.
Encourage guests to stay home if they have or have been exposed to COVID-19 or are at increased risk for severe illness from the virus.
Local event
To help local residents celebrate safely, the Washington County Public Library’s Jonesborough location will host “Ghoulish Goodies,” a virtual trick-or-treating event.
Starting Sept. 30, participating downtown Jonesborough businesses will display secret codes in their windows read by the free Beanstack app for iOS and Android phones.
Each code will be worth prizes, including candy, raffle tickets and more.
After the event’s end on Oct. 28, the library will put together a personalized trick-or-treat bag for participants based on the codes they collected with the app. Bags may be picked up curbside at the library.
For more information about the free event, contact amccumber@wclibrarytn.org.