Green peas, strange seafood and kangaroo: Pizza toppings around the world

You’re always sure to start a passionate debate when you ask your group of friends if pineapple belongs on a pizza.
I almost started an argument in the Johnson City Press newsroom recently over this very topic, as someone vehemently opposed to pineapple on pizza.
While I’ve been dubbed a pizza fascist for my aversion to the combination, I’ll still admit there are stranger things to put on a pizza.
Based on a little bit of internet research and discussions with well-traveled friends, I learned about other odd toppings popular in other countries.
Here are some of the weirdest toppings I’ve learned about:
Tuna
You heard that right. Putting tuna on pizza is common in Germany. And not good tuna steak – canned tuna. This one sounds pretty gross to me, but who knows? I could be wrong. The people I’ve talked to about this combination usually either hate it or swear by it.
Green peas
Green peas are a common pizza topping in Brazil. Not sure I’d be a fan of this one, but I’d probably give it a chance. Other odd toppings include raisins and corn, which I imagine is just as polarizing as tuna.
Bananas
Pizza with bananas is a favorite in Sweden. Umm... WHAT?!
I’m calling the police.
Coconut
Coconut and shrimp are two popular toppings in Costa Rica. To each their own, I suppose.
Potatoes, mayo and seafood
Japan is known for its unique cuisine and love for seafood, which often finds its way onto its pizza. In Japan, eel, squid and a mix of bacon, mayonnaise and potatoes often find their way onto pizzas.
Another Japanese favorite is teriyaki chicken for the less adventurous.
Kangaroo
In Australia, the beloved kangaroo is often viewed as a pest, particularly to farmers. As the population continues to grow, the government has increasingly encouraged culling and the consumption of kangaroo meat. Kangaroo meat finds its way into a lot of dishes, up to and not limited to pizza. I’ve never tried kangaroo meat, but I’ve heard it’s pretty good. I’d be open to trying it.
If there’s one thing we can learn about looking at pizza toppings in other countries, it’s to try to keep an open mind.
I may not be a fan of pineapple on pizza, but if that’s your thing, go for it. I’m still not going to share a pineapple pizza with you, though.