Remote Area Medical has opened the appointment line for its free medical, dental and vision care clinic coming up Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 7-8 at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray.
To help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19), this year’s clinic is being conducted by appointment only. The intent is to remove the need for overnight camping in the fairground’s parking area and to reduce the number of patients congregated in waiting areas.
Those receiving care will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening test before entering the clinic and to wear a face mask during their appointment. Guests and family members will not be allowed to enter.
In addition to the capacity limits, other COVID-19 safety measures will include social distancing and new air flow and disinfecting processes.
While appointment slots are limited, clinic organizers hope to provide care to hundreds of people who are low-income, without insurance or other access to health care.
Appointments may be made by calling 865-500-8555 through Nov. 6 or until all the time slots are full. The appointment line will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All RAM services are free and no identification or insurance is required.
Because of the pandemic, the clinic will be relying more heavily on local volunteers this year and is encouraging health care providers of all types and dental and vision care providers in particular to help. To volunteer or for more information, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
RAM will host a free virtual telehealth clinic this weekend, Oct. 23-25, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and virtual appointment slots are available.
For more information about the telehealth clinic, visit https://www.ramusa.org/ram-telehealth/.
Seasons of Hope has sent out a reminder that its Socktober drive for new socks and underwear for the children of working families who earn too much to qualify for most charitable programs and too little to cover the cost of all the things a kid needs, will run through Saturday, Oct. 31.
Donations may be dropped off at The Mall at Johnson City, the Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Edify Salon and Rooted Salon and Farmers Home Furniture in Kingsport.
If there is a need or a project in your neighborhood the Good Neighbor column can assist with, contact Sue Guinn Legg at 423-722-0538, slegg@johnsoncitypress.com or P.O. Box 1717, Johnson City, TN 37605.