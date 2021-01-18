Food truck provides moveable feast
Waiting in line at the drive-thru had made the car stuffy. While my dining partner was busy with the bank teller, I opened my window a crack to let in some fresh air. Through the window came a breeze composed of wood smoke and roasting meats. The source of this savory bouquet was a busily-puffing barbecue smoker parked in front of the Rollin Smoke BBQ food truck. The aroma made my dining partner halt her financial discussion to inform me that, as far as supper was concerned, she wasn’t cooking it, but she knew somebody who would be.
Being a food truck operation, Rollin Smoke BBQ can truly be called a moveable feast, being able to pack up and go to where the customers are. At present, the Rollin Smoke BBQ food truck can be found at 800 W. Market St. in Johnson City; a good place to fish for hungry barbecue customers. Rollin Smoke BBQ occupies a white trailer with a good-sized service window for customers, and occasionally a blue pavilion out front if the weather “gets pert.”
BBQ Pulled Chicken Sandwich
When asked, our dine-around friends the Dieter and Carnivore were also tickled to join us dining on food that (for a change) they themselves hadn’t cooked. The Dieter chose one of Rollin Smoke’s barbecue pulled chicken sandwiches ($6) with two of their a la carte side orders; some smoky baked beans ($2) and creamy coleslaw ($2). The pulled chicken was wonderfully (mesquite?) smoked just so to add a smoky pungency to the meat.
On that topic, Rollin Smoke’s meat is only smoked; no “mop” of sauce is added during the process. Rollin Smoke’s barbecue sauce makes its appearance only after the smoking process is complete, something that barbecue purists (like my friend the Carnivore) appreciate a great deal. The sauce is a rich, spicy molasses and vinegar-based concoction, so darkly brown that it could swallow sunlight. The sauce can also be found in Rollin Smoke’s baked beans. The Dieter’s coleslaw was there to add a cooling note and tangy edge to the meal, and did so quite convincingly.
Hawg Back Baked Potato
The Carnivore had his appetite all set for one of Rollin Smoke’s Hawg Back baked potatoes ($10). This is a good-sized baked russet potato loaded with lots of Rollin Smoke’s pulled pork, then drizzled all over with the proprietary barbecue sauce. Some brief work with knife and fork, and the Carnivore was smiling broadly between every bite.
Slider Sampler platter
I chose Rollin Smoke’s Slider Sampler platter ($12.99) with smoked baked beans ($2) and collard greens ($2) as my side orders. Rollin Smoke uses hefty dinner rolls as the transport system for servings of smoked beef brisket, equally smoky pulled pork and some of the same barbecue pulled chicken that the Dieter was enjoying. All three were excellent with just the right amount of smoky flavor when enhanced with a squirt or two of the barbecue sauce. Though the baked beans were very good, the collard greens were outstanding, after first having the tougher stems stripped away, the collard leaves were simmered in a flavorful pot liquor made from spices and mild cider vinegar; absolutely the best ever.
Stuffed grilled cheese sandwich
My dining partner opted for the Stuffed Grilled cheese sandwich ($7.50): two dense and chewy multigrain sandwich bread slices, layered with slices of American cheese and grilled open-face before adding a big fistful of Rollin Smoke’s pulled pork barbecue, assembling and then having it cut on the bias. Each half was so big my dining partner needed her knife and fork for proper neatness and enjoyment.
The bottom line
My dine-around friends and I agree that Rollin Smoke BBQ food truck does a great job with their smoked meats and their barbecue sauce. Their baked beans and coleslaw side orders are very good and their collard greens the best I’ve ever tasted. They also smoke baby back ribs in half and full orders ($14.99 and $21 respectively) but you’d better get your order in early to avoid disappointment. Their smoked cheeseburgers ($7.50) are also good, and an order of Rollin Smoke Nachos Supreme ($14.99) is big enough to feed two people.
Why not stop by and give them a try? You will find, as the dine-around bunch and I have, that the Rollin Smoke BBQ food truck is a great place to give your taste buds a treat.