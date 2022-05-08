Students at Girls Inc. spent time Friday afternoon making Mother's Day cards for the special women in their lives.
Girls ages 6 to 14 took part in the arts and crafts activity held at the Girls Inc. building located at 227 Library Lane, Johnson City.
Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County is a member of a national nonprofit youth organization that it says is dedicated to inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
The organization has provided educational programs to millions of American girls for more than 50 years.