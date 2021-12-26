Tennessee’s oldest town saw a flurry of new construction this month, and all that hard work paid off for local bakers.
For the second year, contestants built sweet shacks and laid gumdrop lanes for Jonesborough’s Gingerbread Village contest.
Bakers and builders made their creations, and they were put on display in downtown storefront windows for sweet-toothed residents to drool over and vote for their favorites online. Winners were announced Monday.
In the Children’s category, Ethan Ward’s gingerbread recreation of Santa’s workshop, complete with hard-working helper elves, took first place.
Linda Lambert won the Adult/Group category with a fantasy undersea castle, surrounded by fish, shells, and seahorses.
The Professional category was topped by Johnson City bakery Cakebuds, which built a gingerbread train and tunnel to celebrate Jonesborough’s railroading history.
Child and Adult/Group first-place winners each received $100 cash and the Professional first-place winner won $500 cash.