Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests.

“Hocus Pocus”,’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take photos and tour the decorated cabin.

