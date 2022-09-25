Jonesborough’s Halloween Haunts & Happenings returns Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m. in downtown Jonesborough. Trick-or-treating takes place throughout downtown Jonesborough. There will also be games, activities and contests.
“Hocus Pocus”,’ Sanderson Sisters will be at the Christopher Taylor Cabin provided by JRT Experiences. Attendees can take photos and tour the decorated cabin.
The costume contest starts at 7:30 p.m. in front of the Historic Courthouse sponsored by Food City of Jonesborough. The contest will have several age groups and a group category. There is no registration required.
Parking will be available at the Jonesborough Elementary School with a shuttle to the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Parking is $5 per car with free shuttle rides available back and forth. All proceeds benefit the Davy Crockett Band Boosters.
Along with other Halloween activities, the town of Jonesborough will host the Jack-o-lantern Drive Thru. Decorated pumpkins will be lit and on display along Main Street from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Monday, Oct. 31.
Pumpkins can be picked up and dropped off at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Pick up will be Monday, Oct. 24, from 4-7 p.m. and drop off will be Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4-7 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m.-noon.
There will be three categories participants can enter for prizes: kids, family and adults. Participants must write their name and phone number on the bottom of the pumpkin.