Bryan Lewis Saunders has a freezer-full of veggies and more on the vine in his front yard garden he calls the “Yarden.”
He and the other tenants in the Frontier Health-owned Plymouth Road Apartments received permission from the behavioral health services provider to cultivate in their community.
“This helps us learn how to grow things and eat the things we grow and to work together on projects,” Saunders said in an email. “We have a nice community here, and four of us are doing it.”
Saunders’ photos of the Yarden and another shared raised bed in the apartment complex he calls the “Farden,” show beautiful and well-cared for plants full of hot peppers, tomatoes, eggplants, asparagus, okra, kale and oregano.
This season, Saunders said he’s had 30 plants in his yard, and he’s working on a system of moveable planters to maximize space next year.
Now that he has so much produce on hand, Saunders said he’s been finding recipes online for decadent dinners incorporating the food he grew. Last week, he said he stuffed 45 jalapeno peppers.
“I think everyone in the world should be encouraged to change their yards to yardens,” he said. “It is really, really cool!”