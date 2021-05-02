Garden lovers from across the region will venture to Jonesborough for the 25th Annual Garden Gala on Saturday, May 29. The self-guided walking tour will delight visitors with popular private gardens from past years as well as gardening presentations.
The garden tour is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration will be held at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets for the Garden Gala are $15 in advance or $20 at the door and may be purchased online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Annual Garden Gala is considered the official welcoming of spring in Tennessee’s Oldest Town and has been recognized nationally as an award-winning event. This is an opportunity to take a sneak peek into some of Jonesborough’s hidden treasures by exploring six gardens, two of which were on the tour 25 years ago.
There will be Marketplace Vendors set up in the grassy area outside of the Visitors Center, where registration takes place, as well as on the plaza of the Storytelling Center and in front of the courthouse. Vendors will be set up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be everything from yard art, stained glass, plants, garden items, tools, garden-style jewelry and other handcrafted goods.
Additionally, there will be a seminar on Square Foot Gardening from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. in the Garden at the Library. Scott Thompson will demonstrate and plant a raised bed garden. The charge for this seminar is $15. Call 423-571-7673 or email pamelapope@gmail.com to reserve tickets for the seminar and pay and pick them up when you arrive at the Visitors Center. Seating will be limited.
This day-long charity event is hosted by the Tuesday Garden Club and the Schubert Club and supported by the Northeast Tennessee Master Gardeners and the Southern Appalachian Plant Society. The Schubert Club of Jonesborough uses the money received from the Garden Gala to support several community organizations and projects. The Tuesday Garden Club has evolved over the past eight decades into a dedicated group of people interested in gardening education and promoting good stewardship of natural resources within the Washington County and Jonesborough community. The Tuesday Garden Club provides small scholarships for high school seniors pursuing post-high school horticulture-related studies as well as supporting the Washington County Jonesborough Library with their needs not supported by the county.
The Garden Gala is designed as a complete walking tour with no shuttle transportation provided this year. CDC guidelines will be followed throughout the event, and face masks will be required.
