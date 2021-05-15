I’ve been a hiker for about as long as I can remember. As a child on the farm in Southwest Virginia, I would often ascend to the highest vantage point on our property and admire vistas of the surrounding mountains. That urge to climb hasn’t changed to this day. The reasons now are more varied, from trying to stay healthy to capturing a photo. But the foundation is much simpler. Hiking — and the outdoors — provide me with a sense of peace and awe.
A few years ago, and somewhat by chance (after photographing a trail race at Bays Mountain), I made the transition from hiking to trail running. The basics of those two were generally the same. One just required moving a little faster than the other. And I got to experience the outdoors, climb mountains and find my peace all at the same time.
But I also found something else.
Through trail running I found that I could inspire myself. How many times in life do we have the opportunity to do that? To challenge and motivate ourselves to do something that may seem impossible, but ultimately overcome it?
I never came close to winning a race, always being just a “middle of the pack” runner. But that didn’t matter. If someone were to ask about the achievements of my life, crossing the finish line at a long-distance trail race would be very near the top of that list. I was fortunate enough to experience that sense of accomplishment in five 50K events.
Recent injuries have set me back, and I’m mostly a hiker again, even though the desire to run is still there. So who knows? But what I’m left with is a realization that I could accomplish far more than I thought, while gaining many lifelong friendships from this wonderful community.
If you’re an avid hiker, chances are you’ve crossed paths with a trail runner. Perhaps this has spurred your interest to give it a try. Or perhaps you’re already a road runner and looking to expand your abilities. Or maybe you’re just looking for that self- inspiration.
If any of these are the case, I urge you to trail run. Racing is not a requirement. Just move a little faster in the woods. Every outing will be an adventure.
GETTING STARTED
Like hiking, trail running has tremendous benefits for the body and the mind. But if you’re new to trail running, there are some things to consider before setting out.
Elizabethton native Mary Cates has been coaching runners for over eight years. She was an accomplished runner at Milligan College, and has since gone on to compete in numerous long-distance events, while having over 40 athletes on her coaching roster.
“Beginning trail runners need to be aware that their paces will be slower, and that’s OK. Don’t be afraid to slow down,” says Cates. “It’s a skill and it takes time to learn it.”
One common misconception is that trail runners run continuously. The truth is that it involves a lot of power hiking. “Hills are very different on trails,” she says. “Even the most elite trail runners will hike the hills. You have to embrace walking at times, and perfect it.”
One often hears trail runners refer to “time on your feet” instead of pace. In other words, it’s not always about speed, it’s more about conditioning your body to move for longer periods of time while maintaining a steady effort. It can be a relaxing form of running in that sense while learning when you need to hike and when you need to run.
“The more efficient you are hiking, the better you’ll be at trail running in general,” she adds.
Cates also believes that all runners will benefit by occasionally getting out on the dirt.
“If you’re a road runner, adding trails will help with coordination and also a layer of strength that will translate into all running. The softer terrain will also be great for recovery run days,” she says.
GEAR AND TECHNIQUE
Trail running gear is very similar to hiking and road running, including carrying the “Ten Essentials.” But the main consideration is that you will need a pair of trail running shoes that offer extra grip on slippery rocks, roots, dirt, and mud, along with providing more stability against turning ankles on the uneven terrain.
Hydration and fueling also have an added significance. “The slower paces may leave you out on the trails twice as long as road running, so you’ll need to plan accordingly with food and water,” says Cates. “If you’ll be out for over an hour, you’ll want to consume two hundred calories per hour to keep you from getting too depleted.”
One rule of thumb regarding technique is that you’ll want to take shorter strides, especially when ascending or descending a hill. Keep your feet “quick” and under you to increase stability.
Cates also recommends strength exercises to assist with coordination on the uneven terrain. “Things like lunges, weighted step-ups, and single-leg deadlifts are all great exercises for any trail runner.”
THE COMMUNITY
Numbers of trail runners have surged in recent years, and there are several clubs and meet-ups. A common experience is that the community is very accepting and supportive of all skill levels.
Kingsport’s Sid Hood made his transition from road running to trail running more than 10 years ago. Since then, he estimates that he has competed in more than 30 trail races at the 50K distance or longer, while attaining three 100-mile finishes. He credits much of his changeover to trails as a result of the sociable and friendly community.
“I’ve met so many great people,” says Hood. “One of the things I initially noticed at races is how many of the quicker runners will hang around at the finish line to watch and cheer on the other finishers. It’s a huge social thing and everyone is very supportive.”
Cates agrees. “The atmosphere of trail running groups is very different than road running. There’s a feeling of overall acceptance that makes anyone feel as if they’re welcome.”
FINDING A TRAIL
It’s best to start out on nontechnical trails with modest elevation changes. Once you are comfortable on the dirt, you can advance to more challenging routes. Good beginner paths are any of our local Rails-to-Trails systems like the Creeper Trail, Guest River Gorge and the Mendota Trail. Moderate trails would include Bays Mountain Park and Steele Creek Park.
For the most advanced trails with lots of elevation, the Appalachian Trail will usually give you all you want. “I love running at Roan Mountain along the A.T. at Carver’s Gap,” says Cates. “And Buffalo Mountain in Johnson City is a great spot, year round.”
Cates ended our interview by talking once again about the inspiration that trail running provides.
“I’m inspired by my athletes. People are working hard to be healthy and make an active lifestyle fit into their schedules. Everyone has a different motivation, but at the end of the day we are all working toward the same thing, and that’s powerful! I’m grateful to help people achieve goals that they never thought they’d reach.”