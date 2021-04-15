Programs to be held on April 17 and April 24
GREENEVILLE — Greeneville is home to the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. What is a National Cemetery and why is there one in Greeneville?
Who:
Andrew Johnson was president from 1865 to 1869, and his home, the Andrew Johnson Homestead, is located in Greeneville and part of the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site. The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is administered by the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site.
What:
Free walking tours of the Andrew Johnson National Cemetery. Johnson’s property on Signal Hill (Monument Hill) became a burial ground not only for his family, but also for 2,000 men and women who served in the military in every conflict from the Civil War to the present conflicts in the Middle East. You can learn some of their stories through two planned walking tours of the cemetery.
When:
The first walking tour is scheduled for Saturday at 10 a.m., and the second will take place on April 24. Both tours are free; however, due to limited parking, reservations are required. Call the Andrew Johnson National Historic Site at 423-638-3551 for more information and/or reservations.
Where:
121 Monument Ave., in Greeneville.
If you go:
Each program begins outside at the Andrew Johnson Cemetery Lodge. Walking tours take approximately an hour and a half and involve walking on uneven ground and up and down stairs. Sturdy walking shoes are advised. Participants are requested to wear facemasks.
The Andrew Johnson National Cemetery is one of over 419 parks in the National Park System. To learn more about parks and the National Park Service programs, visit www.nps.gov.