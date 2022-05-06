Mila Vox Inc. (1,000 voices) said tickets are now on sale for its two performances of “Four Pianos in Praise,” on Saturday, May 14, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at East Tennessee State University’s Martin Center for the Arts Grand Hall.
The unique concert, originally performed for Central Baptist Church’s 150th birthday celebration in 2019, features four grand pianos and eight area pianists.
The performances will benefit the work of Isaiah 117 House, an East Tennessee-based organization that provides safe, loving havens for vulnerable children awaiting foster care.
“We’re thrilled to reprise this beloved concert for music lovers and support the important and inspiring work of Isaiah 117 House,” Annemarie Dugan, Mila Vox founder, said. “Our organization exists entirely to bring people together in excellent performances that benefit at-risk and underserved children.
“It’s an honor to collaborate with this hard-working charity that serves local kids in what literally may be their loneliest hour,” she said. “We pray folks will flock to this concert and God will do His usual thing — bless beyond measure.”
Executive Director Ronda Paulson, who established Isaiah 117 House in 2014 after her personal experience as a foster parent, agrees. “Isaiah 117 House is so excited to partner with Mila Vox,” Paulson said. “We are honored to be chosen for their inaugural event. I just love the idea of people using their God-given talents to further His work.”
Concert repertoire includes genres for everyone; hymn arrangements, gospel, classical, patriotic, crowd-pleasing show tunes, and an encore that “will bring the house down,” organizers say.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.milavox.org, or via phone at (423) 439-2787.
Tickets cost $25 for individuals and $20 for groups of 10 or more. Groups are encouraged to book early.
The Martin Center is located at 1328 W. State of Franklin Road.
Contributed to the Press