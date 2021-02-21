The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians has selected longtime fitness expert Missy Kane as an honorary hiker for the “Reach for the Peaks” virtual event in March to help the nonprofit raise much-needed funds due to the effects of the pandemic.
The former University of Tennessee track and cross-country athlete went on to compete for the United States in the 1984 Olympics and is now the host of “Fit & Fun with Missy Kane,” a fitness show on East Tennessee PBS. Kane also leads the hiking series, “Get on the Trail with Friends & Missy,” for Friends of the Smokies and has served as health and fitness coordinator for Covenant Health since 1997.
“Missy has been inspiring the East Tennessee community to move and explore the outdoors for years, and we’re thrilled to have her support as we ‘Reach for the Peaks,’ ” said Lynne Fugate, CEO of the Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians. “Our mission is to build girls of courage, confidence and character, and Missy is an excellent role model on how to make a positive impact in the community.”
“Reach for the Peaks” is a 3.12-mile hike — March 12 is the 109-year anniversary of the founding of the Girl Scouts — and is open to Girl Scout troops, their friends and family and the public. Participants can get outside March 6-14, whether in the mountains or just around the block, to hike 3.12 miles or a distance of their choice during National Girl Scout Week.
“Reach for the Peaks” registration is $35 for the public and $20 for Girl Scout members and includes a special T-shirt. Supporters also can register to be a “Ghost Hiker” with a $25 donation to GSCSA without participating in the hike.
Participants can connect with other hikers by using the hashtag #ReachforthePeaks on social media. The event is sponsored by WUOT.
For more information, including registration, visit girlscoutshike.org.
The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from Southwest Virginia, through East Tennessee, and northern Georgia. Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call 800-474-1912.