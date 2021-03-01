The Retiree called my dining partner up and invited us both to supper at one of Johnson City’s best restaurants: Ms. Soukchinda Bouriboun’s Zaap Lai Thai and Lao Cuisine on North Roan Street.
Over the past two years, Zaap Lai has been gathering a discerning clientele devoted to the unique textures and flavors found in the Southeast Asian cuisines of Thailand and Laos. What Bouriboun’s menu lacks in the number of offerings it more than makes up for in the quality and uniqueness of each dish, prepared with Bouriboun’s own take on each regional delicacy.
The result for her customers is a meal that transports them from the mundane to the extraordinary, as my two dine-around bunch members and I found out.
Though some would call Zaap Lai’s dining area cramped, I see it as promoting friendship through good food and surroundings. There’s room for about 40 or so customers on Zaap Lai’s sturdy, workman-like furniture, surrounded by a minimalist décor that does not detract from the restaurant’s atmosphere of conviviality and coziness. A cashier/carry-out counter is just inside the front door, and restrooms are at the rear of the dining area.
Appetizer: Spring Rolls with Shrimp
For our appetizer, the Retiree suggested something light but filling: Zaap Lai’s Spring Rolls ($4). The Spring Rolls were done Thai-style: rice flour wrappers moistened and allowed to dry, then stuffed with julienned lettuce, carrot, some of Zaap Lai’s tasty sticky rice and some chopped boiled shrimp before being rolled up and served to us along with two condiment ramekins of sweet chili sauce and spiced peanut butter sauce.
Cut in two, each of us had half a roll with our chosen sauce added; I preferred the spiced peanut butter over the usual sweet chili; it made for a better texture and flavor mix when snuggled up to the lettuce, carrot and shrimp.
Thai Chow Mein with Beef
My dining partner chose Zaap Lai’s Thai Chow Mein with Beef ($10.95) as her entrée; a truly luscious and crunchy mixture of chopped celery, onion, bean sprouts, carrot, mushrooms, julienned scallions, Asian cabbage and some excellent snippets of marinated and seasoned lean beef.
Start the veggies stir-frying and add what starts out as lo mein noodles but through the stir-fry process becomes “chow” (as in “fried”) mein noodles. Keep stir-frying and add a simple Thai sauce of coriander, lime juice, brown sugar, garlic and soy. Plate it up and serve it at our table, and that is one happy dining partner I am looking at.
Mixed vegetables with chicken
The Retiree’s meal was a favorite of hers. Zaap Lai’s mixed vegetables with chicken ($9) begins by stir-frying broccoli florets, carrot, Asian cabbage, mushrooms, zucchini and onions in a Thai sauce of lemongrass, garlic, ginger and oyster sauce, then adds chopped peanuts and thin strips of white meat chicken.
The resultant mixture is not only colorful to the eye, its aroma and its taste will have your tongue and nose thanking you.
Sai Oua — Lao sausage
Having sampled an order of Laab, Laos’ national dish on a previous visit, I was determined to keep to the Lao side of the menu, and ordered Sai Oua, or Lao sausage as my entrée ($9.50). This isn’t your ol’ summer sausage, folks. The Lao take some slightly fatty pork meat and grind it together with kaffir lime leaves, shallots, cilantro, garlic and sticky rice. And chilies. Let’s not forget the chilies.
After being stuffed in a natural casing, the Sai Oua is grilled until cooked through, then sliced and served with a quantity of sticky rice. Sai Oua is usually accompanied by a selection of condiments to be added for the diner’s personal taste. My condiments were some sliced pickled jalapeno peppers, some sea salt, seasoned with a dry and sneaky-hot ground (cayenne?) pepper, and a lovely-to-look-at relish of red and green bird pepper sections.
Be warned: Zaap Lai’s bird pepper relish has a spicy heat level about 10 times that of those pickled jalapenos and a residual heat signature that will refuse all evicting abilities of your drinking glass’ contents. Zaap Lai’s bird pepper relish will make every bite of your Lao sausage entree a delight; just remember to use it in moderation, and take small bites.
The bottom line
Soukchinda Bouriboun’s Zaap Lai continues to impress.
Its menu and kitchen provides a wonderfully shimmering glimpse of the intricacies and flavors of Lao cookery; a cuisine that, at times, complements or excels that of neighboring Thailand. The restaurant is clean, comfortable, well-appointed, and the service is excellent, as always.
Want to have some fun?
Ask for Zaap Lai’s Jessica to be your server and watch her commit your table’s order totally to memory and deliver it all without making any notes; an impressive and very accurate talent that makes your dining occasion: dinner and a show.