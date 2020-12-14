Japanese restaurant makes slight move but still serving good food
There’s been a lot of construction going on recently at the corner of West Market Street and North State of Franklin Road. After a long wait, the new Publix supermarket complex is finally taking shape, complete with a new access road and new neighbors.
It is good to see that one of the old neighbors hasn’t been forgotten during Publix’s breaking ground. Yamato’s Japanese Steakhouse and Seafood has been a fixture on-site from way back when Food City first occupied the property and was almost the last one to leave.
Proprietor Dan Lam, known to just about everybody as “Mr. Dan,” worked hard to make Yamato’s location Johnson City’s go-to venue for tasty Japanese hibachi and “wok hay”-style food. With his new (and big) neighbor getting ready to convert all of the former Food City property (including where his restaurant was) into a new Publix supermarket, Mr. Dan saw to it that his hard-won efforts weren’t going to disappear in a cloud of sawdust and steel. Together, Yamato’s and Publix got together and moved Mr. Dan and Yamato’s — lock, stock and wok — to a new location on the property.
Yamato’s new digs are found about 50 yards from the old location, occupying Suite 11 in the strip mall (the opposite end from Jimmy John’s). The restaurant’s minimalist décor surrounds a dining space for 60 patrons, a carry-out counter and a very busy kitchen.
Appetizer: Crab Rangoon
Our server Gethien showed the Retiree, my dining partner and I to our table. While taking our drink orders, Gethien was helpful in answering our questions regarding Yamato’s menu. While we considered our options, I asked Gethien to bring us an appetizer of Crab Rangoon ($3.25) for us to munch on. Yamato’s Crab Rangoon is four little wonton noodle packages filled with a mixture of crab and sour cream and deep-fried to a golden brown, and served with duck sauce and sweet chili sauce, the latter being our favorite.
Sesame Chicken
The Retiree, a regular at Yamato’s since the beginning, marked the occasion of our first visit to the new location by ordering her favorite, Yamato’s Sesame Chicken entrée ($8.21). All Yamato’s entrees come with soup in the clear or miso variety, fried rice and sweet carrots. The chicken is wok-prepared with bite-sized portions of white meat chicken stir-fried with chopped onion and mushrooms. Served on a bed of fried rice with carrots on the side, Yamato’s Sesame Chicken really fills a dinner plate, and the Retiree’s stomach in short order.
Broccoli Shrimp with zucchini and onions
My dining partner is not fond of cooked carrots in any form; thanks to our server she was able to substitute zucchini and onions for her carrots when ordering her Broccoli Shrimp ($8.99) stir-fried in teriyaki sauce and served with fried rice. Though advertised as “baby” shrimp on Yamato’s menu, my dining partner found them to be good-sized, succulent morsels and an excellent main course for the accompanying fried rice, broccoli, zucchini and onions. Just a squeeze of shrimp sauce was all that my dining partner needed to create perfection on her plate.
Spicy Pepper Shrimp
My choice for supper was the Chef Specialty, Spicy Pepper Shrimp ($9.29). I had my version substituting extra mushrooms for the entrée’s green peppers.The “spicy” moniker in the menu comes from Yamato’s chef stir-frying in a small amount of grated daikon radish plus a good dose of ground black pepper in the wok. I like cooked carrots, and my serving made a perfect counterpoint to the spice and lingering heat of my entrée.
The bottom line
It is good to see Yamato’s up and running in their new location and accepting dine-in customers once more, With the new location, Yamato’s is offering some dinner specials to mark the occasion, like their “2 for $33” deal, giving you and your dining companion the choice of an appetizer, two double combination entrees and drinks for just $33. There’s the Emperor’s Special combo ($13.99) a triple mix of diced chicken, shrimp and yakiniku (shredded sirloin beef) in fried rice. Lastly, the Chef’s Special ($13.99) a prepared-your-way filet mignon steak, served with zucchini, onions and sweet carrots. With specials like this and unmatched customer service from our new friend Gethien, Mr. Dan and Yamato’s are sure to be successful in their new location.
Recommended by the Mystery Diner