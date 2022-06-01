Maybe you haven’t heard of it. Maybe you’re a devotee. It is by its very nature something you more than likely can’t have every day. It’s been popping up around Northeast Tennessee for about three years, offering a taste of New England, day by day, at local venues ranging from bank parking lots to breweries.
It’s the Lobster Dogs Food Truck, and over the past six days its stops included a rental store in New Tazewell, Walgreens in Jonesborough, the historic Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville, Bank of Tennessee in Jonesborough, Tennessee Hills Brewstillery in Johnson City, and the Gate City Jeep Jamboree.
The Times News caught up with the truck in Blountville, where even a rainy day couldn’t keep a steady stream of customers from stopping by for some Maine lobster, crab, shrimp — served up primarily on toasted, buttered, split buns or atop stuffed avocados.
There were first-timers and regulars. County employees who just stepped outside to grab lunch, and folks who drove to Blountville just to catch the Lobster Dogs Food Truck. The newcomers might not have realized how good they fared, with the line rarely more than five to six deep and wait times in the single-digit minutes.
It’s not unheard of for the Lobster Dogs Food Truck to have a line twisting halfway around a city block.
The most popular menu item is the Lobster Roll ($19.50), with fresh chilled lobster in a toasted split-top bun, a “swipe” of mayo, dusted with special seasonings and served with melted butter. Crab Roll ($16) and Shrimp Roll ($13) round out the “rolls” section of the menu.
Second place in crowd favorites goes to the “Plan B,” a whole avocado stuffed with black bean and corn salsa, pico de gallo, and drizzled with chimi churri and chipotle ranch. The basic Plan B ($11) can be upscaled by adding crab (+$5), shrimp (+$4) or lobster (+$6).
Not in the mood for shellfish? Try the Seared Tuna ($14), a whole avocado stuffed with seared ahi tuna, pico de gallo and queso fresco, and drizzled with sesame ginger sauce.
Not in the mood for seafood, or a plain Plan B? Try the Free Bird ($13), a whole avocado with grilled buffalo chicken, mixed cheese, pico de gallo, and bacon bits all drizzled with ranch.
There are also “dogs,” rather than full-on rolls, including the new Cali Dog (chilled lobster, topped with lemon butter, sliced avocado and bacon bits, drizzled with chipotle aoli, $17) and the “Ultimate Dog” (lobster, crab and shrimp on a toasted split-top bun with a “swipe” of mayo and topped with melted butter and seasonings $17.50).
The Times News asked Stephanie Gross, a manager at Lobster Dogs, to answer the following questions.
How long has your restaurant been in operation?
The franchise started in 2016. This particular truck has been in operation since March of 2019.
What do you consider the specialties at your restaurant and why?
High-quality ingredients, simple and delicious.
What is your culinary education and how did you learn to do what you do in the kitchen?
A: The individual who started this franchise owned a restaurant in Mooresville, North Carolina, 10 years. All of the products sold in-house were always fresh and of high quality. He rolled the same concept into the food truck model. I myself have worked in restaurants, in every position, most of my adult life.
Explain in as much detail as possible why your restaurant is appealing to customers and how you maintain that ambience.
Being mobile is appealing in itself. Traveling to different locations daily brings a sense of excitement for guests. You never know where we will pop up next! The simplicity of our menu, unique menu items, quick and friendly service and the ability to have Maine lobster in Northeast Tennessee. Have you seen our logo? It’s intriguing in itself.
Do you share recipes with your diners? If so, please share your favorite recipe.
Our recipes are simple, but we don’t share secrets.
How do you think your restaurant differs from other restaurants in the Tri-Cities region?
Our brand is different simply by bringing a taste of Maine to Tennessee.
What are the advantages and disadvantages of your location?
None except gas prices!! Lol
How often do you change the menu and why?
We don’t change our menu often. We do add a few items from time to time.
What’s your favorite cookbook?
I’m always on the go, so my favorite cookbook is someone else’s favorite. I truly enjoy when someone else does the cooking.