When the weather starts getting colder there are few things better than a nice hot bowl of soup.
I have always loved soup, but for years I just stuck to the canned soups I heated up in the microwave and never had a desire to try and make a soup myself. Then I had a truly terrible French onion soup from a chain restaurant a few months ago, and knew I had to try my hand at it.
In the end, I found a new favorite soup and some great new recipes that will make a fine addition to my collection.
A phenomenal French onion soup
Even though I wanted to try making my own French onion soup after the terrible one I had a few months ago, I had this idea that cooking French onion soup was incredibly difficult, so I put it off. Then a video of somebody making one popped up on my TikTok feed and I realized it wasn’t all that difficult, just time consuming.
It was the green light I needed.
So off I went to gather my supplies and picked a night I could be home early to spend a few hours making it. In total, it took me about three hours to make it including the time I spent slicing up a half dozen onions. While the recipe video, which comes from @foodsofnyc, said it would take about 60-70 minutes to cook, I ended up spending about 75 minutes alone on just sautéing my onions, trying to make sure they were perfect.
Unfortunately I didn’t have any ramekins to serve the soup in, but the bowls I had worked fine enough. The important part was the flavor, which I thought was great. Even my girlfriend, a noted soup-hater (unless it’s the next soup we’re taking about), went back for seconds.
If you’ve got the time to spend to making this soup, I cannot recommend it enough. It was delicious, and until I tried the next recipe I thought I had reached the pinnacle of soup and it would be all downhill from there, no matter how good the other ones turned out. Despite my love for experimenting with different seasoning combinations, I stuck mostly to the recipe on this one and still loved it.
There’s a new favorite in town
Like I mentioned above, my girlfriend is a noted soup-hater — unless we’re talking about potato soup.
I like potato soup too, but I didn’t think I’d ever like another soup more than the French onion until I tried a recipe from @cheysingh. I did take some more liberties with this one compared to the last, adding in a bit of a soul seasoning blend I have, some creole seasoning, not adding celery and skipping the bacon since don’t eat meat. I also added more garlic than the recipe calls for, but that’s because I do that with everything I cook.
By this time I had acquired some ramekins from my dad who ordered too many online, and served it topped with some green onion and shredded cheddar cheese. As soon as I took my first bite I couldn’t stop — it was that good. We ate the leftovers the next night and it was just as delicious as before. This was a home run recipe.
In total the soup took about an hour to prep and cook, and I’m absolutely going to making it again. In fact, by the time you read this on Sunday, I’ll probably have made it already. And if you love soup, potatoes or just want to try something new, you have to try this.
Grate pain
They say the hardest part about being the smartest person in the world is that everyone else seems stupid.
I, the guy who did not pre-grate his carrots and finely chop his broccoli before making a broccoli and cheddar soup, cannot relate to that. You see, I thought I could get the soup going and chop the broccoli and shred the carrots in the 10 or so minutes the base needed to cook, but I vastly underestimated how much carrot and broccoli I’d need and how difficult shredding carrots is.
It took my about 10 minutes to chop up the broccoli and add it in, and about another 10 or 15 minutes shredding carrots into the soup. I can tell you the cramp in my hand I had after was not fun — at all. Fortunately, aside from the cramp, the only real issue my lack of foresight caused was a bit longer on the cook time for the soup, which wasn’t a big deal.
The final product was good, but not nearly as good as the first two I made. Of the four I made, this ranks fourth, but that doesn’t mean this recipe from @jacquegotmeat isn’t good.
A vegetarian ‘beef’ stew
I may not eat meat anymore, but I loved beef stew growing up. Fortunately, they have plant-based beef chunks at most grocery stores, so when the idea for a soup-themed column came to me I knew I had to have a beef stew on there.
The recipe I found used real meat, but it’s an easy one-for-one substitute. I did make quite a few changes to this one though, namely switching white wine for red, plant-based substitutes for everything and experimenting with the seasonings more than in the previous ones. I also didn’t use any mushrooms, even though I can say now mushrooms would have been a fantastic addition to the dish. It’s still great without them, but as a mushroom lover I will definitely add some next time.
I was a bit worried how this recipe would come out considering I wasn’t using real meat and so I knew the cooking times would be pretty different. I also worried about the flavors, which led to me going heavy with some various seasonings including that amazing soul food seasoning blend, creole seasoning, onion powder, heavy on the black pepper, cayenne, paprika, turmeric and I made my rice with Sazón to bring it all together.
When I took my first bite of this I put down my spoon and yelled out how good it was in a more colorful way than I can say here. It was that good. The flavor was just incredible, and I cannot recommend this recipe from @lifewithmarq enough. I would definitely suggest using red wine and some onion powder though.
While I’m not sure you can really compare it to the other soups, it was absolutely delicious and I will definitely be making it again.
As always, let me know if you end up making any of these recipes or if you've got some recipes you'd like to share! I can be reached on social media @RobertsJCPress or by email at jroberts@johnsoncitypress.com. Happy holidays everybody!