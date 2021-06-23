Often, an idea takes the shape in the form of a deed.
Often as not the deed, once accomplished, can give rise to a whole new idea and the process begins again.
In the case of Lane and Stacy Morehead the deed was Hurricane Harvey’s 2017 landfall near Houston, Texas.
The idea it spawned became a restaurant in Johnson City, Tennessee named Rockin 4M Sausage & Grill.
Lane Morehead had been working in the oil and gas industry for many years, raising a family with wife Stacy Morehead in the Galveston Bay town of Kemah, Texas. One of the unlooked-for effects of Hurricane Harvey’s damage to the Texas Gulf Coast was a growing city-wide drug problem. This was brought home (literally) to Stacy one day when she looked out her window and saw a drug deal in progress, curbside in front of her house.
With a growing family to think of, both Lane and Stacy knew it was time to move, and soon.
As he prepared to give up a career in the Texas oil industry, Lane briefly entertained the idea of starting a cattle ranch, having spent his boyhood summers on his grandparents’ cattle ranch in Oklahoma. When the cattle ranch idea fell through, Lane and Stacy decided to open a restaurant. Like all budding entrepreneurs, the couple reached out to their circle of friends, asking their advice on what to do and where to go. One friend suggested they check out Johnson City, Tennessee. A visit or two convinced the Moreheads, and they made their move from Texas to Tennessee in 2019.
The Idea
While they were making their move, the Moreheads had discussed what owning and running a restaurant would entail. In addition to his work in the oil and gas industry, Morehead was an accomplished Texas-style pit-master, using a skillset developed from his love of hunting and a grandmother who taught him to cook and smoke what he brought home.
Once settled in Johnson City, the Moreheads began looking for a location to open their restaurant. A drive down West State of Franklin took them past a vacant restaurant that was just what the Moreheads were looking for, and Rockin 4M Sausage and Grill joined the Johnson City restaurant scene.
Naming the restaurant after their dream-inspired cattle ranch, Lane and Stacy wanted Rockin 4M to serve smoked and grilled meats in an atmosphere more “a cross between Jimmy Buffet and George Strait,” as Stacy put it.
This was not going to be just another East Tennessee barbecue joint.
Smoked sausage is not an item found on your typical East Tennessee barbecue joint menu, but beef brisket is. Morehead stated that one of his goals with Rockin 4M is to introduce the texture and taste of Texas-style beef brisket to his new Tennessee neighbors. Unlike our region’s barbecue, smoked meats in Texas have a minimum of spices and sauces added on and in. Like a true Texan, Morehead prefers to let the smoke do the work, allowing the natural flavoring of the wood smoke to turn what is normally a very tough cut of beef into something truly sensational.
Texas-style smoked sausage honors Texas’ German heritage. Lane Morehead hearkens to his family roots, preparing the sausage served at Rockin 4M from scratch using locally-sourced ingredients. Rockin 4M serves six different kinds of sausage, each having Lane’s proprietary mix of meats and seasonings, and all of them positively scrumptious.
In addition to brisket and sausage, Rockin 4M’s menu offers appetizers, (their pork rinds are to die for), sandwiches (their Cuban sandwich is not to be missed) along with both grilled chicken, fish, salads and such.
The Deed
As the year 2020 began and the Moreheads were preparing to open “Rockin 4M,” there were storm clouds building on the horizon. From the start of the year, it seemed that there was always some kind of adversity blocking Rockin 4M’s progress.
Through it all, Lane and Stacy kept their goal of opening Rockin 4M before the end of the year in sight, facing the pandemic-inspired lockdowns, the mandated economic slowdown that furloughed workers and their having to re-structure the restaurant’s business model from one serving both dine-in and carry-out customers to a model based totally on carry-out and home delivery.
“Sometimes,” said Stacy Morehead, “I think it was our own Texas stubbornness that kept us going.”
Lane and Stacy used the restaurant’s downtime by experimenting in Rockin 4M’s the kitchen, improving on their menu’s current offerings and creating some new ones. Lane’s interest in sausage composition and ingredients was the key to his developing several new beef and pork sausage blends. With his interests in different methods of smoking and preserving meats (sorghum sausage, anyone?), Lane created smoked sausage “snack stix,” smoked jerky and smoked Canadian-style bacon.
With adversities encountered and problems overcome, Lane and Stacy Morehead’s Rockin 4M Sausage & Grill opened for business in November, 2020 — before the end of the year, and in spite of the pandemic.
The Result
“When you walk into Rockin 4M Sausage & Grill,” said Lane Morehead, “we want you to come in, sit down, visit some and eat some. We want our customers to feel they are part of our family.”
“They may enter as customers,” rejoined Stacy Morehead, “but they leave as friends. We aren’t looking for high table turnover during a typical workday here. Our goal is repeat customers, folks who can come in, sit a spell, eat a bite and visit with friends and family. That’s the way we build our business.”
Rockin 4M is also reaching out to the local community. For instance, a student at nearby East Tennessee State University can show his or her ID and get an automatic 10% discount on a meal. Should the student have no cash but does have an ETSU ID BUC$,Rockin 4M will accept the ID BUC$ as a method of payment.
First responders, current military and service veterans get an automatic a 15% discount.
Even checking Rockin 4M’s Facebook page and showing proof will get you a 5% discount.
Lastly, if you purchase one of Rockin 4M’s drink tumblers and bring it back on a future visit, your non-alcoholic drink will be 50% off.
The Future
As Rockin 4M Sausage & Grill’s clientele grows along with its popularity, Lane and Stacy Morehead are already looking toward the future.
Both are looking to expand Rockin 4M’s use of seasonal menu items. Among others, diners can expect to see peas and green beans on the menu in summer, fried squash in late summer, root crops in the fall and fried green tomatoes until the snow flies.
Morehead’s goal is to rely more upon sourcing from local farmers and community gardens rather than from wholesalers.
“This is one way we can help our neighbors,” said Stacy Morehead, “and our help will cause our community to grow and its future to be secure.”
As you can see, the idea creates the deed, which in turn spawns yet another idea.
This is the formula for success that Lane and Stacy Morehead continue to follow at Rockin 4M Sausage & Grill.