Frequently, my dining partner and I find ourselves in Elizabethton.
Such trips take us past Buck Van Huss Drive and a large neon-green sign advertising The Cookhouse at the Elizabethton Golf Course, along with a smaller white sign in bigger letters stating “Public Welcome.”
On our last trip, my dining partner spotted the neon-green sign, took the smaller sign’s message as a personal invitation, and promptly turned our car onto Buck Van Huss Drive, declaring to me that it was our lunch time.
First impressions
The easiest way to get to The Cookhouse is to take the four-lane US Highway 321 from south Johnson City to Elizabethton. At the first stoplight’s junction with the Milligan Highway (Tennessee Highway 359) you proceed straight ahead until you see the previously mentioned neon-green sign. Turn right and follow Buck Van Huss Drive to its ending at the parking lot next to The Cookhouse.
After a short climb up an outside staircase, you enter the Cookhouse’s capacious dining area. Unsurprisingly, décor is sports-themed with an emphasis on golf, with seating for 40 or so hungry patrons at sturdy tables and chairs. The grill area occupies the right rear of the dining area, and is fronted by a fix-it-yourself soda fountain machine.
The west and south-facing walls of The Cookhouse are glazed floor to ceiling, providing an unparalleled view across the nicely manicured Elizabethton Golf Course.
SelectionsUnlike several other golf courses in the Tri-Cities area, The Cookhouse in Elizabethton actually has a cook. Morey is his name, he’s originally from the Pacific Northwest and is having a great time running The Cookhouse.
After handing us our menus and answering our questions, Morey assisted us with our orders. The Cookhouse menu is a one-pager that features just 16 entrees together with a selection of Cookhouse chicken wings and six sauces, the wings either bone-in or boneless.
Speaking of boneless wings, The Cookhouse offers all-you-can-eat boneless wings Wednesday through Sunday from 2–4 p.m. priced at a very reasonable $12.99. For her lunch, my dining partner chose The Cookhouse’s Classic Philly sandwich together with a side order of French fries, ($9.99). I chose The Cookhouse’s signature cheeseburger all the way and French fries on the side ($9.99)
How it tastes
Morey had our lunch orders on our table in about 15 minutes.
My dining partner was very pleased with her Classic Philly sandwich, where shredded 100% Angus beef was grilled with onions and topped with melted provolone cheese before being served on a toasted hoagie bun. Her French fries were done to a turn, being hot and moist on the inside while being crunchy and golden brown on the outside.
My Cookhouse Burger was 100% lean ground Angus beef cooked medium well and topped with melted American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, a dill pickle slice and a squirt each of ketchup and yellow mustard. My French fries were also crunchy, golden brown and every bit as good as those that my dining partner was enjoying.
An item on the menu at The Cookhouse attracted the attention of my dining partner.
It goes by the name of the Triple Bogey Sampler ($24.99).
This heroic offering is, and I quote from the menu: “…a platter of your favorite boneless wings, chicken fingers, fried pickles, mozzarella sticks, jalapeno poppers, popcorn shrimp and fries.”
The Triple Bogey Sampler is best served to a hungry golfing twosome or foursome, as consuming it all on your lonesome will quite probably result in your accruing some very real “triple bogeys” on your golf scorecard, and maybe also on your bathroom scale.
The bottom line
The food offered at The Cookhouse at the Elizabethton Golf Course is well-prepared, tastes great and is good value for your wallet.
The Cookhouse itself is a comfortable and relaxing venue that has some of the best views of manicured competitive landscaping in Carter County.
The service provided by Morey is friendly and prompt.
All in all, The Cookhouse at the Elizabethton Golf Club makes for a very pleasant outing — whether you bring your golf clubs along or not.
