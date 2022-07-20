In the history of American soft drinks, 1886 was a watershed year, marking the introduction of Coca-Cola in Atlanta. In the next decade, Pepsi emerged as a major competitor, debuting in 1893 in New Bern, North Carolina, as Brad’s Drink and taking on its present name five years later, a moniker derived from the word dyspepsia.
The popularity of those brands sparked a host of competitors. Many of them fizzed out quickly. You’ve likely never quaffed a Roxa-Kola, concocted in 1906 by George Lee Wainscott, who, 20 years later, created the ginger-flavored Ale-8-One, still bottled today in Winchester, Kentucky.
Wainscott made a valiant effort in the competitive cola marketplace, winning a court case after a lawsuit by Coca-Cola’s attorneys over the similarity of the product names. Wainscott even prevailed when Coke appealed in federal court. Despite Wainscott’s persistence, though, Roxa-Kola, named for his wife, didn’t last.
Less than 120 miles from Coca-Cola’s Atlanta birthplace, Charles D. Little and Joe S. Foster created a product in Chattanooga that did last. Its lineage began in the 1920s with the Good Grape Company and its grape soda. The business name was later changed to the Seminole Flavor Company, as the Chattanooga operation was experimenting with a formula to compete with Coke. The first effort was Marvel Cola, and the formula was later changed and trademarked as Jumbo Cola.
Little and Foster tweaked that formula some more, and in 1933, they came out with Double Cola, a product that never achieved the name recognition of Coke, Pepsi or even Columbus, Georgia’s RC, but one that has managed to claim space on grocery store shelves and in country store coolers for nearly 90 years. And the flavor, some say, holds its own with all three of those better-known products.
In an era when American soft drinks were sold in 6-ounce bottles, Double Cola stood out, first, for its serving size of 12 ounces. That doubling accounts for the product’s name.
Up until recently, even though born in Chattanooga, Double Cola was difficult to find in many sections of Tennessee. At one time, once you got past Red Bank and headed northeast, Double Cola disappeared. Even today, Double Cola’s four-bottle carton proclaims that the product is “hard to find, easy to love.”
That is changing, though, thanks to two companies. Tennessee business Cracker Barrel started selling Double Cola several years ago, bringing the drink to consumers all across America. And the Abingdon, Va.-based Food City stores now sell Double Cola throughout Southwest Virginia, East Tennessee, and, soon, in Georgia.
In fact, Food City has saved several brands from extinction. There’s no question, in my mind, that had it not been for Food City, the fried pies produced by Seaver’s Bakery in Johnson City since O.R. “Bud” Seaver first opened for business in 1949 would have ceased to exist by now.
In addition to the four-bottle cartons of Double Cola, Food City often stocks a drink called Ski. Double Cola was ready to debut its new drink, made from real lemon juice and orange juice, in 1958, but it needed a name. So the company announced a naming contest.
Double Cola secretary Dot Myers had been skiing with her husband on Chickamauga Lake when she had a revelation. Ski should be the name of the drink. She entered the contest and won.
When I visited the Double Cola headquarters in Chattanooga in 2007, I met Dot Myers, almost by accident, even though she proved, by far, to be the best source on company history in the building. I had known almost nothing about Ski, and my first encounter with it wasn’t even in Tennessee. It was in Western Kentucky. Dot Myers helped me appreciate the beginnings of what had heretofore been an obscure drink to me, and she reinforced for me the value of the department secretary, or administrative assistant, in the daily operations of a business.
Dot was proud of the company’s drinks and even told me how to make a punch she had created that is pure Southeast Tennessee. She would mix a carton of green fruit punch, a carton of lime sherbet, and six bottles of Ski. The punch and sherbet absolutely had to be Mayfield’s brand, since the company started just up the road in Athens around 1910, when the Mayfield family began selling milk from their 45 Jersey cows to the people of McMinn County.
Dot Myers died in early 2018 at the age of 88. She had worked for the Double Cola company for more than 57 years. That kind of loyalty is what Southern soft drink history is all about. And every time I swig a Ski, I remember her knowledge and hospitality.
Fred Sauceman is the author of “The Proffitts of Ridgewood: An Appalachian Family’s Life in Barbecue.”