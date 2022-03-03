The Telford Ruritan Club will host a “Drive-By Only” BBQ supper on March 11th from 5-7 p.m. at the Telford Ruritan Club, 101 Telford School Road, Telford.
The meal will consist of a pork barbecue sandwich, homemade coleslaw, baked beans, chips, a choice of dessert and drink.
The cost is a donation to the club.
When patrons pull into the club parking lot, they will receive a menu list to select food choices.
The kitchen staff, following health guidelines, will prepare meals then deliver them directly to the vehicle’s window.
Proceeds will benefit community projects.
For information, call Debbie at 502-777-7468.
