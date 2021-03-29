With the weather getting warmer, a number of new restaurants are opening up. These restaurateurs can sense the easing of mask-wearing and social distancing, and know that there are a bunch of hungry customers out there who are tired of eating their own cooking.
Good food and renewed, happy socializing with other people is the best (and only) remedy for “Interesting Times,” and folks like Brian and Kera Green of Bluff City’s Shallow Creek Grill are just the restaurateurs to provide it.
First impressions
Shallow Creek Grill is located on a neck-snapper switchback called Bunker Hill Road. You travel 200 yards down Bunker Hill Road from its intersection with U.S. Highway 19E’s four-lane, occupying a former convenience store property. Inside is a spacious dining area seating 50 or so, with a cashier, takeout station and the line kitchen along the rear wall. Restrooms (clean & tidy) are found at the rear.
Though the gas pumps out front don’t work, the canned drinks cooler and snacks display inside does, should you need something for the road.
BLT “Creek-style” with fries
Having spotted Shallow Creek Grill on a Saturday visit to Bluff City, I’d asked my dining partner and our dine-around friend the Retiree to join me for an early supper. Owner Brian Green greeted us, saw to our seating, menus and drinks while informing us that the dinner special would be ready in half an hour if we wanted to wait.
Wanting a light supper, the three of us decided not to wait, and went ahead with our orders. I chose one of Shallow Creek’s bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich combos ($6.47) served “Creek” style, as in wrapped up in a flour tortilla, and served with a generous portion of Shallow Creek’s homemade, hand-cut French fries. “Creek-style” means “stuffed almost to bursting,” with crispy bacon, lettuce and diced tomato. I requested a slice of American cheese to test the tortilla’s resistance to overload. My BLT was very tasty, especially with a few ketchup-laden fries on the side.
Cheeseburger “Creek-style”
The Retiree has been watching her weight, and decided that she’d have her cheeseburger and fries ($9.27) “Creek-style” as well. Brian’s wife Kera packed a flour tortilla for the Retiree just as full of cheeseburger and fixings as my BLT; making a very pleased Retiree in the process. Our friend found Kera had no trouble preparing some fresh home-cut fries without salt per the Retiree’s request.
Chicken sandwich “Classic-style”
My dining partner wanted her chicken sandwich ($8.97) “Classic-style,” as in “served on a bun,” and was pleased when Brian set a classic chicken breast sandwich adorned with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a fresh burger-style bun in front of her. The chicken was quite fresh, properly seasoned, breaded and fried just right. The lettuce was crisp, as was the slice of tomato. Add some of those fresh, home-cut fries and a squirt of ketchup, and my dining partner was in business.
Saturday Night Dinner Special
While we were having our supper, 5 o’clock rolled around, and the Saturday Night Dinner Special was on the menu. This Saturday’s special was a meatloaf platter with mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a dinner roll, all for $9.99. Brian and Kera began taking phone orders for the special beginning at 5 o’clock, so I waited until there was a lull in the calls coming in to place a take-out order for myself and one for the Retiree.
I had my Saturday Night Dinner Special the following Sunday evening, and was very taken with how good the meatloaf was. The mashed potatoes were real mashed potatoes, though the gravy was just commissary grade. The green beans were just OK, while the dinner roll was instrumental handling the gravy. This is a very good meal for 10 bucks.
The bottom line
Shallow Creek Grill is well on its way to being a go-to eatery for the folks and businesses near U.S. 19E in northwestern Carter County. The food is excellent and tasty, and the service exemplary. The comfort and friendliness of the classic Mom n’ Pop restaurant is there; it just needs time to develop properly.
Be sure to check out Shallow Creek’s homemade desserts. Tempting the Retiree and my dining partner were a good looking and large chess bar ($1.99) and some homemade banana pudding ($2.49 a serving).
Good food and friendly folks at a well-situated location.
Sounds like a recipe for success to me.