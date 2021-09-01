It’s that time of year again! September is National Family Meals Month, a time of year when we all focus on getting back around the dinner table as much as possible to enjoy meals with family.
Research continues to point to the fact that family meals produce lifelong benefits and that families who take the time to eat together at home are not only happier, but healthier as well. Specifically, regular family meals are linked to positive outcomes for kids including better grades, higher self-esteem, and less risky behaviors. Plus, families that eat together at least three times per week have a 24% increase in healthy food consumption. Home-cooked meals nourish the spirit, brain and health of everyone involved!
Food City is celebrating this nationwide event again this year to bring awareness to the benefits of family meals on the health of children and adults alike. Juggling jobs, kids and the demands of a busy life often comes at the expense of family mealtimes at home. Your local grocery store is a wonderful ally — the solution to your mealtime dilemmas. You can find easy, healthy mealtime solutions in nearly every aisle of the store from pre-prepped fresh ingredients to delicious ready-made entrees, wholesome heat-and-eat dishes, and more.
How can you get involved? Join the Food City Wellness Club for health tips and recipes to help you celebrate National Family Meals Month all year long. Food City will be celebrating in store and online with meal deals, recipes, Dietitian Pick items, coupons and more.
You can also show your support for National Family Meals Month by pledging on social media to share at least one more meal per week at home with your family. Have fun with the pledge to bring national awareness to the benefits of family meals with “Raise Your Mitt to Commit” selfies and by using the following hashtags: #foodcityfamilymeals or #familymealsmonth.
Make shared meals at home more fun, affordable and healthy by getting involved in the National Family Meals Month campaign. This September, take the pledge to make memories and improve health through family mealtimes!